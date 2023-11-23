Soccer

Report: Arsenal Likely To Make Move For Highly Rated Manchester United Target

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal Have Gone 7 Premier League Games Unbeaten
Arsenal Have Gone 7 Premier League Games Unbeaten

Premier League aspirants Arsenal are reportedly likely to make a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger and Manchester United target Pedro Neto in the January transfer window.

Manchester United And Arsenal Both Keen To Sign Pedro Neto

Neto, 23, is one of the most impressive attackers in the Premier League. He is quick with the ball at his feet, is an excellent distributor of the ball, and has the ability to create goalscoring opportunities out of thin air. In the 2023-24 Premier League season, the right-winger has scored once and claimed seven assists in just 10 matches. He is currently the leading assist provider in the English top flight.

According to a report from Team Talk, Neto’s jaw-dropping performances this season have made him a target for Premier League and Saudi Pro League clubs. Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly the most interested in securing his services.

Following Neto’s hamstring injury against Newcastle United in late October, bids were expected to be put on hold, as preliminary diagnoses pegged him to miss the rest of 2023 with the injury. However, with Neto making a swift recovery, he is expected to be back at it before the transfer window opens on January 1. As a result, interested parties are now hoping to make a move in the winter transfer window itself.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Man United manager Erik ten Hag are both big fans of the Portugal forward. And according to sources, both sides have made moves to lure Neto away from Molineaux. However, the Gunners are reportedly closer to tabling a concrete offer for the winger.

Arsenal Will Have To Dig Deep Into Their Pockets To Sign Neto

According to Team Talk, Arsenal have made contact with Neto’s agent Jorge Mendes to know the conditions of a potential switch. The Londoners have been informed that they must shell out £60 million ($75.3 million) to have a shot at landing Neto. In light of Bukayo Saka’s injury concerns this season, the Gunners could contemplate breaking the bank for Neto.

Of course, edging Manchester United will not be enough for Arsenal, as Saudi clubs are also interested in Neto. Luckily for Arteta and Co., the Portuguese is likely to turn out a handsome payday in Saudi in favor of an opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Have Gone 7 Premier League Games Unbeaten
Soccer

LATEST Report: Arsenal Likely To Make Move For Highly Rated Manchester United Target

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  11min
Real Madrid Coaches: Present And Past
Soccer
“Me at Real Madrid?” – Jose Mourinho Makes Interesting Statement When Asked About Los Blancos Return
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  56min

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, silencing whispers of his potential return to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. One of the best managers…

Lionel Messi And Inter Miami Owner David Beckham
Soccer
Inter Miami Co-Owner David Beckham Names Team That Had Him “Worried” In Lionel Messi Pursuit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has admitted that he was worried when Barcelona expressed their desire to bring Lionel Messi back to Spain over the summer. Lionel Messi’s Old Club…

Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On The Blues’ Transfer Links With Serie A Winner
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
manchester city v liverpool fc premier league
Soccer
Manchester City Vs Liverpool: Date, Where To Watch In US, Head-To-Head & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
UEFA EURO 2024
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Teams That Will Compete In UEFA EURO 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Manchester United Skipper Bruno Fernandes
Soccer
10 Players With Most Key Passes Across Top 5 European Leagues In 2023-24: Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes Sits In 8th Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
Arrow to top