Premier League aspirants Arsenal are reportedly likely to make a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger and Manchester United target Pedro Neto in the January transfer window.

Manchester United And Arsenal Both Keen To Sign Pedro Neto

Neto, 23, is one of the most impressive attackers in the Premier League. He is quick with the ball at his feet, is an excellent distributor of the ball, and has the ability to create goalscoring opportunities out of thin air. In the 2023-24 Premier League season, the right-winger has scored once and claimed seven assists in just 10 matches. He is currently the leading assist provider in the English top flight.

According to a report from Team Talk, Neto’s jaw-dropping performances this season have made him a target for Premier League and Saudi Pro League clubs. Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly the most interested in securing his services.

Following Neto’s hamstring injury against Newcastle United in late October, bids were expected to be put on hold, as preliminary diagnoses pegged him to miss the rest of 2023 with the injury. However, with Neto making a swift recovery, he is expected to be back at it before the transfer window opens on January 1. As a result, interested parties are now hoping to make a move in the winter transfer window itself.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Man United manager Erik ten Hag are both big fans of the Portugal forward. And according to sources, both sides have made moves to lure Neto away from Molineaux. However, the Gunners are reportedly closer to tabling a concrete offer for the winger.

Arsenal Will Have To Dig Deep Into Their Pockets To Sign Neto

According to Team Talk, Arsenal have made contact with Neto’s agent Jorge Mendes to know the conditions of a potential switch. The Londoners have been informed that they must shell out £60 million ($75.3 million) to have a shot at landing Neto. In light of Bukayo Saka’s injury concerns this season, the Gunners could contemplate breaking the bank for Neto.

Of course, edging Manchester United will not be enough for Arsenal, as Saudi clubs are also interested in Neto. Luckily for Arteta and Co., the Portuguese is likely to turn out a handsome payday in Saudi in favor of an opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League.