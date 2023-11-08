Soccer

Manchester United Transfer Rumor: Red Devils Could Sell Superstar To A Saudi Pro League Club In January

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United could reportedly sell first-choice center-back Raphael Varane to a Saudi Pro League club when the winter transfer window opens in January.

PIF Group Of Saudi Clubs Interest In Man United Star Raphael Varane

Manchester United have long been trying to get a center-back off their payroll. Until very recently, Harry Maguire looked as the obvious choice. West Ham United came close to signing him in the summer, and many reports backed United to transfer-list the Englishman once again in January.

However, according to CaughtOffside, Maguire is now increasingly likely to remain at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future. The England international has impressed the coaching staff with his fighting spirit, and as a result, has been getting regular minutes in recent games. The former Leicester City man has started the last six games for the Red Devils across competitions, pitching in with a goal and an assist.

With Maguire’s Manchester United future looking brighter with every passing game, Varane could reportedly be the one to leave Manchester this winter. As per the aforementioned source, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has expressed his desire to try a new challenge. And PIF clubs in the Saudi Pro League are interested in fulfilling Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate’s wishes by bringing him to the country.

Currently, PIF controls four Saudi Pro League clubs — Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli. The former Real Madrid defender could end up at one of the four clubs in January.

Manchester United Already Have A Preferred Replacement In Mind For Varane

The Mancunians are reportedly eager to bolster the center-back position in 2024 and have already shortlisted a few candidates. As per CaughtOffside, Antonio Silva, Edmond Tapsoba, Goncalo Inacio, Marc Guehi, and Jean-Clair Todibo are the five players on their wishlist.

Todibo, who plies his trade at Ligue 1 side Nice, is reportedly at the top of United’s list of candidates. Nice value the 23-year-old highly and will only let him go if an important offer comes along. The French side could demand a £44 million ($53.89 million) fee to let the top-rated center-back go. United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea are also reportedly interested in securing Todibo’s services.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
