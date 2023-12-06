Prior to his WBC World Super-Lightweight Title defense against Devin Haney this weekend, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Regis Prograis’ career thus far. Read on to find out more about his boxing record, how many knockouts he has and who his best wins are against.

Regis Prograis Boxing Record

Regis Prograis is the current WBC world super-lightweight king, and is currently enjoying his second run as world champion at 140-pounds. The Louisiana man first became world champion back in 2018, before becoming a two-time world super-lightweight champion in November 2022.

Now, ‘Rougarou’ aims to claim the biggest win of his career and cement himself as the best fighter in the world at 140-pounds. Prograis faces former undisputed lightweight king, Devin Haney, who is yet to lose a fight as a pro. Prograis goes into the fight as an underdog with the best boxing betting apps.

Going into this fight, Regis Prograis boasts an impressive boxing record of 29 wins to just one defeat. Of these 29 wins, Prograis had stopped all but five opponents by knockout. His record of 29-1 is one of the best in the division, and a win this weekend will certainly put Prograis at #1 at super-lightweight.

Having been involved in seven world title fights, winning six, Prograis is evidently an elite fighter. Saturday night is a tough test against Devin Haney, but is a fight he will be more than confident of winning and writing his name into boxing folklore with an upset victory.

Regis Prograis turned professional back in 2012 when he was just 23-years-old. Since then, the boxing mega-star has had a meteoric rise to the top of the super-lightweight division and is one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing right now.

March 2018 was when Prograis first became world champion. Having beaten Joel Diaz in a final eliminator, Prograis took on Julius Indongo for the WBC World Super-Lightweight Title. ‘Rougarou’ won the fight via emphatic knockout in Round 2, before then defending his belt against another undefeated fight.

Prograis then entered the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) and went in as the number one seed at 140-pounds. The New Orleans, Louisiana based fighter beat Terry Flanagan in the quarter-finals, before then beating Kiryl Relikh in the semi-final. Prograis defened his WBC world title on both occasions.

Prograis then faced Scotland’s Josh Taylor in the final of the WBSS, losing via the closest of marginal decision on the judges’ scorecards. He didn’t let that define him though, bouncing back with three wins over Juan Heraldez, Ivan Redkach and Tyrone McKenna before getting his shot at becoming a two-time world champion.

‘Rougarou’ did just that, defeating Jose Zepeda via knockout in the 11th round of their contest. Prograis was now a two-time world champion at super-lightweight, before then defending his world title belt against Danielito Zorilla last time out.

That takes us up to now in the career of Regis Prograis. The American is clearly an elite fighter, and has the chance to cement his legacy this weekend, as well as becoming the first man to defeat Devin Haney in the process. Should he do just that, there could be some huge unifications on the horizon with the likes of Teofimo Lopez or Subriel Matias.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Regis Prograis’ next fight.