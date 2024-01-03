Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has played down reports crediting Real Madrid with an interest in Galatasaray attacker Mauro Icardi, saying there has been no contact between the two parties.

Mauro Icardi Backed To Join Real Madrid In Shock January Move

Since Karim Benzema’s departure to Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023, Los Merengues have lacked a prolific center-forward. Joselu Mato has pitched in with quite a few goals, but his efficiency has not been up to the mark. With Madrid pushing for La Liga and UEFA Champions League glory this season, there have been reports that they could add another center-forward to their ranks in January.

In December, Spanish outlet Radio Marca claimed that Icardi was closing in on a surprise move to the Santiago Bernabeu. It was not the first time that such rumors had surfaced, but Marca added apparent credibility by mentioning the Argentine striker’s proposed salary at Madrid. As per the aforementioned source, Icardi would earn around €8 million ($8.76 million) plus bonuses, making him one of the top earners in the Spanish capital.

Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Madrid-Icardi Links

The most trusted source in the world of soccer, Romano has received his fair share of queries about Madrid’s rumored interest in the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker. The Italian journalist was quick to turn them all down, stating that there was “absolutely nothing” between Icardi and the All-Whites.

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano wrote (via CaughtOffside):

“We’re also again seeing plenty of transfer rumours about Mauro Icardi, who is being linked with Real Madrid and some top English clubs.

“As I reported before, though, there is nothing happening – Icardi is focused on Galatasaray, there are no negotiations for him to go to Real Madrid, there is absolutely nothing between the player or Carlo Ancelotti or other key figures at Real Madrid.”

Icardi, who had become an afterthought at PSG, has breathed life back into his career at Galatasaray. The 30-year-old has been scoring for fun in Turkey, attracting interest from some of the top clubs in Europe. He has featured in 27 games for Galatasaray this season, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists. His contract with Gala runs out in June 2026.