Soccer

Report: 3 European Giants Prepared To Pay Up To €200 Million For Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Junior Has Picked Up A Long-Term Injury On International Duty
Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Junior Has Picked Up A Long-Term Injury On International Duty

European powerhouses, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), are reportedly eyeing a record-breaking move for Real Madrid left-winger Vinicius Jr. The three clubs are supposedly prepared to pay as much as €200 million ($216.71 million) to lure him away from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Kylian Mbappe’s Transfer Could Potentially Unsettle Vinicius Jr.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is close to fulfilling his dream of joining Real Madrid. After turning down PSG’s renewal offer multiple times, Mbappe told his team that he planned to leave upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Los Blancos and the Frenchman have been working behind the scenes to work out a deal, and according to all major outlets, they are close to finalizing it.

Mbappe will not only become one of the highest-paid players at Madrid, but he may also step on a few toes on the pitch. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner prefers to operate down the inside-left channel. He likes to receive the ball in wide areas, cut in, and have a go with his right foot. Unfortunately for Real Madrid, they already have a player who operates similarly — their poster boy Vinicius Jr.

The jet-heeled Brazilian likes to drive down the left flank, take defenders on, and test the goalkeeper after cutting in. Unless coach Carlo Ancelotti finds a magic solution to keep both happy, the chance of friction is very real.

Liverpool, Chelsea & PSG Banking On Potential Unrest To Sign Vinicius Jr. From Real Madrid

According to Spanish outlet El Debate, Premier League duo Liverpool and Chelsea and Ligue 1 giants PSG are well aware of the potential unrest Mbappe’s transfer could bring. They are hoping to use the uncertainty about Vinicius Jr.’s positioning to prize him away from Real Madrid. As per the report, the clubs are prepared to splurge up to €200 million ($216.71 million) to sign the 23-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid, however, are unlikely to entertain any offers for their No. 7. They consider him the best player in the world and have set his release clause at a staggering €1 billion ($1.08 billion). No club can even fathom paying even half of what Madrid are asking for and still comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP), which effectively rules out an obligatory transfer. The transfer could materialize only if Vinicius Jr. handed in his transfer request. As of now, however, he is very much happy and settled at Real Madrid.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Junior Has Picked Up A Long-Term Injury On International Duty
Soccer

LATEST Report: 3 European Giants Prepared To Pay Up To €200 Million For Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr.

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024
Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Young Attackers With Most Goal Involvements In Europe
Soccer
“Signing of the season” – Joe Cole Lavishes Praise On Chelsea Star Cole Palmer After Stunning Hat-Trick Against Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024

Former Premier League star Joe Cole has heaped praise on Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer after he fired his team to a dramatic 4-3 victory over Manchester United on Thursday night…

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
“It doesn’t come more difficult” – Sheffield United Boss Hails Liverpool After Anfield Defeat, Names Reds Star Who Had The Most Impact
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has said he is proud of his boys for going toe-to-toe with Jurgen Klopp’s incredible Liverpool in their Premier League meeting on Thursday (April 4)….

Manchester United Have Been Poor This Season
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Warns 19-Year-Old Summer Target Will Be ‘Expensive’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024
FIFA Top 10 Nations
Soccer
FIFA Men’s World Rankings: Top 10 Nations (April 2024)
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024
Chelsea Hero Cole Palmer
Soccer
Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United: Cole Palmer Completes Stoppage-Time Hat-Trick To Seal Thrilling Win At Stamford Bridge
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024
Phil Foden Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In The World
Soccer
Report: Manchester City Star Phil Foden’s Off-Pitch Earnings Have Crossed $5.5 Million
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 04 2024
Arrow to top