European powerhouses, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), are reportedly eyeing a record-breaking move for Real Madrid left-winger Vinicius Jr. The three clubs are supposedly prepared to pay as much as €200 million ($216.71 million) to lure him away from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Kylian Mbappe’s Transfer Could Potentially Unsettle Vinicius Jr.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is close to fulfilling his dream of joining Real Madrid. After turning down PSG’s renewal offer multiple times, Mbappe told his team that he planned to leave upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Los Blancos and the Frenchman have been working behind the scenes to work out a deal, and according to all major outlets, they are close to finalizing it.

Mbappe will not only become one of the highest-paid players at Madrid, but he may also step on a few toes on the pitch. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner prefers to operate down the inside-left channel. He likes to receive the ball in wide areas, cut in, and have a go with his right foot. Unfortunately for Real Madrid, they already have a player who operates similarly — their poster boy Vinicius Jr.

The jet-heeled Brazilian likes to drive down the left flank, take defenders on, and test the goalkeeper after cutting in. Unless coach Carlo Ancelotti finds a magic solution to keep both happy, the chance of friction is very real.

Liverpool, Chelsea & PSG Banking On Potential Unrest To Sign Vinicius Jr. From Real Madrid

According to Spanish outlet El Debate, Premier League duo Liverpool and Chelsea and Ligue 1 giants PSG are well aware of the potential unrest Mbappe’s transfer could bring. They are hoping to use the uncertainty about Vinicius Jr.’s positioning to prize him away from Real Madrid. As per the report, the clubs are prepared to splurge up to €200 million ($216.71 million) to sign the 23-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid, however, are unlikely to entertain any offers for their No. 7. They consider him the best player in the world and have set his release clause at a staggering €1 billion ($1.08 billion). No club can even fathom paying even half of what Madrid are asking for and still comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP), which effectively rules out an obligatory transfer. The transfer could materialize only if Vinicius Jr. handed in his transfer request. As of now, however, he is very much happy and settled at Real Madrid.