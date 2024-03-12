Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Board & Coaching Staff Not In Agreement Over Luka Modric Decision

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Icon Luka Modric Is One Of The 10 Active Players With Most Appearances In The UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid legend Luka Modric sees his contract expire on June 30, 2024. With just over three months remaining in his deal, renewal talks have yet to commence.

Real Madrid Board & Technical Staff Disagree Over Luka Modric’s Future

According to a report from renowned Spanish journalist Mario Cortegana (via RM4Arab), the Real Madrid board does not want to extend Modric’s stay beyond the 2023-24 season. The board members want to make room on the roster, seemingly to accommodate the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies.

Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff, as well as the technical committee, however, do not see eye to eye with the board in this matter. They believe Modric still brings a lot to the table and deserves a renewal.

Since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the summer of 2012, Modric has played 520 games in all competitions, scoring 39 times and providing 83 assists.

Soon-To-Be Free Agent Luka Modric Has Offers From Saudi Arabia & Turkey

Modric, 38, was close to leaving the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last summer itself, but he ultimately decided against it. The Croatian hoped he would be able to remain a mainstay in Ancelotti’s starting XI, but that has not been the case. He has fallen behind Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde in the pecking order, starting only 12 La Liga matches this season.

With minutes drying up, Modric may be reluctant to extend his contract with Real Madrid, even if he receives a proposal before the end of the season. As things stand, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner will become a free agent in July, and, according to Madrid Universal, he already has a couple of offers on the table.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner has long been a target for Saudi Arabian clubs. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al-Nassr are reportedly the most eager to obtain his services. Unlike some of the most coveted soccer players in the world, Modric appears to be unaffected by the grandeur of the Saudi Arabian lifestyle. He remains more interested in exploring other leagues and possibly extending his stay in Europe.

Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray approached Modric about a potential switch in the summer, offering him the opportunity to remain in Europe. The Croat, however, turned down their advances, as he does not see himself joining the Superliga outfit.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
