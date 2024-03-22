England and Manchester United center-back Harry Maguire has showered praise on teen sensation Kobbie Mainoo, saying his maturity reminds him of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

Kobbie Mainoo Is In Line To Make His England Debut

Owing to his sensational performances in the Manchester United midfield, Mainoo has earned a call-up to the England senior side. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, who is generally conservative regarding his team selection, has included him in his squad to face Brazil and Belgium in consecutive friendly encounters.

Mainoo, who put in a solid 80-minute shift as Manchester United beat Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (March 17), could make his England debut in the clash against Brazil at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (March 23). A remarkable display against the five-time world champions could help Mainoo set the stage for a call-up to the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Harry Maguire Lauds Manchester United Teammate, Likens Him To Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham

Speaking to the press ahead of England’s bout with Brazil, Maguire lauded the 18-year-old central midfielder, applauding his sensibility and likening it to Real Madrid ace Bellingham.

The center-back said (via Metro):

“It’s incredible he’s [only] 18, he’s so mature. He’s a bit like Jude was when he was a young boy. He’s got a mature head on his shoulders. I had no concerns. I see day in, day out his ability in training. He just wants to work hard and do well.

“He’s got everything, he can handle the ball brilliantly. He’s really strong, powerful, and you can see the progression to play that role, especially for Manchester United.”

Maguire added:

“Listen, we have a lot of good centre-midfielders in this country at the moment, a lot of players who have been there and done it, and shown that they can do it in the big, major tournaments.

“He’ll keep working hard, I’m sure he will, because he’s a great lad. It’s exciting times for him and his family. We will see where it goes.”

Manchester United academy graduate Mainoo has played 20 matches under Erik ten Hag this season, scoring twice. His contract with the Red Devils runs until June 2027.