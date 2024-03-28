Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Will Extend Contracts Of Stalwart Duo This Summer

Sushan Chakraborty
La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid will reportedly extend Lucas Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez’s contract this summer. The stalwarts see their current deals expire on June 30, 2024.

Real Madrid Are Eager To Retain Their Experienced Core

Known for their ruthless transfer policies, Real Madrid have taken a sharp ‘U-turn’ in recent years. Instead of shipping players off as soon as they start to decline, Los Blancos have been holding on to their veterans for much longer, using their experience to train the up-and-coming stars.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Madrid will continue to keep faith in their policy and extend the contracts of their two longest-serving back-up players this summer. As per the aforementioned report, Los Merengues will give both Vazquez and Nacho a one-year extension. The players are happy to extend their stay at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and an official announcement of their extension will arrive in the coming weeks.

Vazquez, who has done a fine job serving as right-back Dani Carvajal’s understudy, joined Real Madrid from Ural CF U19 in July 2007. After rising through the ranks and impressing at Real Madrid Castilla, the 32-year-old was integrated into Madrid’s first team in July 2015. Since then, he has helped Madrid to four UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles, amongst other honors.

Nacho, too, is a proud graduate of Real Madrid Cantera and has been with the first team since 2012. The 34-year-old, who has been playing regularly in Eder Militao and David Alaba’s absence, has won 24 trophies at the Bernabeu, including five UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles.

Toni Kroos To Continue For Another Year

Vazquez and Nacho are not the only two veterans getting an extension this summer. According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, legendary midfielder Toni Kroos will also stay at Real Madrid for one more year. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner, who recently reversed his international retirement, has held direct talks with the club and is happy to extend his contract to June 30, 2025.

Kroos, who has won four UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles with Real Madrid, since joining from Bayern Munich in 2014, has been in blistering form this season. Playing 28 La Liga matches, he has scored once and provided seven assists, emerging as his team’s best playmaker.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
