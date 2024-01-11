Soccer

Real Madrid Star Toni Kroos Mocks Saudi Arabia Fans On Social Media After Supercopa De Espana Win

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Superstar Toni Kroos

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos has taken a sarcastic jibe at Saudi Arabia fans on social media following his team’s victory over Atletico Madrid at the Al-Awwan Stadium in Riyadh on Wednesday night (January 10).

Real Madrid squared off against crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The scoreline was level at 3-3 at the end of 90 minutes, which pushed the game into extra time. Los Blancos, who are known for their never-say-die attitude, pulled up their socks in the final half of the game and walked away with a 5-3 victory.

Kroos, who came off the bench in the 67th minute, was one of Madrid’s standout performers in extra time, but Saudi Arabia fans did not look happy to see the German maestro on the pitch. They booed the outspoken midfielder from start to finish, drawing a cheeky reply out of the five-time Champions League winner on X (formerly Twitter).

Toni Kroos Mocks Saudi Fans For Booing Him In Real Madrid’s Win Over Atletico

On the popular social networking platform, where he has 12.1 million followers, Kroos sarcastically praised Saudi fans for their reception, saying the experience was “fun” for him. He also added a heart-eyes emoji to his remark.

The 34-year-old wrote:

That was fun today! Amazing crowd 😍

The hostile reception, however, did not have any impact on the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner’s game. He passed the ball around with grace, dictating the game’s tempo and not allowing Los Rojiblancos to get a foothold.

Kroos completed 72 passes in 53 minutes against Atletico, attaining 95% accuracy. He also created a chance, delivered four accurate long balls, and won four of six duels.

Why Was Toni Kroos Booed In Riyadh?

In 2023, many world-class soccer players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Neymar, moved to Saudi Pro League clubs. All signed massive contracts, becoming some of the highest-paid players in sporting history.

Kroos has always vocally opposed the idea of playing in Saudi Arabia, calling the migration trend “anti-football”.

In a recent episode of his podcast with brother Felix Kroos, the former Bayern Munich man said (via Forbes):

It’s been said that they play ambitious football there, but it’s all about money. In the end, it’s a decision for money and against football.

He also criticized Saudi Arabian governance, saying the “lack of human rights” would prevent him from ever playing for Saudi club.

Kroos added:

The lack of human rights, it would prevent me from going.

