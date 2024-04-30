UEFA Champions League

“We are convinced that we can win” — Bayern Munich Winger Sends Warning To Real Madrid Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Showdown

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

Bayern Munich winger Bryan Zaragoza has hailed Real Madrid as one of the greatest teams in UEFA Champions League history but does not consider them unbeatable. Zaragoza thinks it is a 50-50 contest and is confident of his team’s chances of beating the 14-time European champions.

Bayern Munich’s Bryan Zaragoza Warns Real Madrid Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Semi-Final

Bayern Munich will welcome Real Madrid to the Allianz Arena for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night (April 30). The Bavarians secured a 2-1 aggregate win over Arsenal in the quarter-final to make it to the final four while the Whites overcame defending European champions Manchester City on penalties.

Ahead of Tuesday’s highly anticipated ‘European Clasico’, Zaragoza launched a stern warning, claiming the six-time European champions had what it took to beat the record 14-time victors. He said (via MARCA):

We know that Real Madrid is a great team and that in the Champions League they are one of the greatest, along with us, but it is a 50-50% tie. 

In our locker room, with enthusiasm and desire, we are convinced that we can win and we are going for it.”

The Spaniard also shed light on the mood inside the Bayern Munich dressing room, revealing:

In the locker room, the atmosphere is one of great expectation and motivation ahead of the game. Being Spanish, for me it is also a special match, since we always like to play this type of games since we were little.

We are all focused and very excited to have a positive result.”

Bayern Vs. Madrid: Head-To-Head

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have met a record 26 times in the history of the UEFA Champions League. The German outfit have a slender advantage when it comes to head-to-head record, with them winning 12 matches as opposed to Madrid’s 11. Los Blancos, however, have thoroughly dominated the last five meetings with Bayern in the competition.

The All-Whites came out on top on four occasions, with the remaining game ending in a draw. Madrid have also beaten Bayern Munich in their last two semi-final meetings, dispatching them 3-2 (aggregate) in 2017-18 and 5-0 (aggregate) in 2013-14.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From UEFA Champions League

Latest news

View all
UEFA Champions League Trophy
UEFA Champions League

LATEST UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Top 5 Performers From Matchday 4

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 09 2023
UEFA Champions League Buffon Zlatan
UEFA Champions League
10 Players Who Have Played The Most Games Without Winning The Champions League: Gianluigi Buffon Joins Zlatan Ibrahimovic At The Summit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 09 2023

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) is arguably the toughest soccer cup competition in the world. Only the top teams in Europe qualify for the tournament of champions, with the most…

Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah
UEFA Champions League
5 Players With Most European Goals Scored For English Clubs: Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Claims Top Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 30 2023

From the UEFA Champions League to the UEFA Europa Conference League, all European cup competitions offer a level of difficulty unseen in local cup tournaments. Since the stakes are higher,…

Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Has Been One Of The Leaders In Non-Penalty Goals Scored
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League: Jude Bellingham Stars Again As Real Madrid Overcome VAR Mishap Against Napoli
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 04 2023
Real
UEFA Champions League
Every Liverpool vs Real Madrid Game Ranked Ahead Of Champions League Final
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 27 2022
Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo live stream Joao Felix
UEFA Champions League
Atletico Madrid Team News and Predicted Lineup against Manchester City
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 13 2022
Riyad Mahrez Is Al-Ahli's Second-Most Expensive Signing Of The Summer
UEFA Champions League
Manchester City Predicted Lineup and Team News against Atletico Madrid
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 13 2022
Arrow to top