Haaland News: Dortmund reveal Real Madrid interest

Erling Haaland is attracting interest from Real Madrid according to Borussia Dortmund general manager Hans-Joachim Watzke

Haaland future speculation grows

Once again, it was Erling Haaland who made the front page of the German media. Not a day goes by without the publications revealing new themes surrounding the Norwegian striker. So many rumors, but also something concrete, from time to time at least.

This is the case today, since this time it was the general manager of the Ruhr club who spoke. He notably unveiled the name of the main interested club, which will not surprise many people.

While speaking to reporters, Watzke had this to say:

“No matter where I go, everyone talks to me about Erling Haaland. All I know is that yes Real Madrid are very interested in him. I could name 25 more now. But I know for sure about Real. He may go, but he may also stay. I had a great conversation with Mino Raiola a few days ago. The conversations are always quite friendly,” explained Hans-Joachim Watzke.

“And that phone call was pretty friendly. We will definitely have another meeting in the next few weeks. The focus is on the overall development of Haaland. Just like with Lewandowski, I would like to be proud of Erling at some point if he wins the Champions League. Personally, I think it’s good for him if he stays a bit longer in the Bundesliga. Raiola is such a smart boy he already knows what he’s doing,” he concluded.

We can read between the lines: Borussia Dortmund are starting to prepare for a departure of their superstar. It remains to be seen who will win the jackpot and afford the services of the one who is touted to be the best number 9 of the decade to come.