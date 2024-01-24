Soccer

Real Madrid Legend Karim Benzema Breaks Silence On Al-Ittihad Exit Talk Amid Manchester United Links

Sushan Chakraborty
Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United, has accused the French media of spreading false rumors about him, suggesting he has no intention of leaving Saudi Arabia in January.

Manchester United-Linked Karim Benzema Eager To Leave Al-Ittihad After Being Dropped, Claims AFP

In a recent report, AFP claimed Benzema had handed in his transfer request after being frozen out by Al-Ittihad manager Marcelo Gallardo. Gallardo excluded Benzema for this month’s mid-season trip to Dubai after the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner turned up 17 days late for training. The Frenchman, however, pinned the blame on Mauritius’ turbulent weather, which kept him from jetting back to Saudi Arabia.

With reports of unrest circulating in the French press, some other outlets credited Manchester United with an interest in the five-time UEFA Champions League winner. Spanish outlet Fichajes.net claimed Manchester United wanted to bolster their attack in January after struggling in front of goal in the first part of the 2023-24 campaign. The Red Devils reportedly did not want to spend a fortune on someone in the winter transfer window. Hence, they identified the veteran striker as a person of interest.

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole also backed his old club to go for Benzema. He said he would “150%” sign the 36-year-old, even if it was for a single training session.

Cole told Betfred (via GOAL):

150%. I would sign him if it was only for a training session.

Could he do it in the Premier League at his age? 100% considering the way he looks after himself. If Manchester United have the opportunity to sign him, then they should definitely try and make that happen.”

Benzema Debunks Al-Ittihad Exit Rumors, Slams French Media

Some Manchester United fans are hoping to welcome the ex-France international to Old Trafford, but according to the man himself, a move seems unlikely. In an interview, Benzema slammed AFP for spreading “false” news, suggesting his future lies in Saudi Arabia.

The former Lyon star said (via L’Equipe):

It’s completely false! The French media don’t know what to invent anymore. The bigger the better.”

Benzema has been in decent form for Al-Ittihad this season. Featuring in 20 games in all competitions, he has scored 12 times and claimed five assists. His contract with Al-Ittihad expires in June 2026.

