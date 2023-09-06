The top flight of Saudi Arabian soccer, the Saudi Pro League (SPL), practically ruled the 2023-24 summer transfer window. SPL clubs prized away many top players over the summer, including Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, and Neymar. More impressively, they did not sign players that no top European club wanted; they well and truly beat the competition to get the players they desired.

As a matter of fact, three Saudi Pro League clubs have cracked the list of the 10 highest-spending clubs this summer. Saudi giants Al-Hilal ($380.78 million) are second, Al-Ahli ($209.35 million) are eighth, and Al-Nassr ($178.05 million) are the 10th name on the exclusive list.

With the SPL transfer window set to close on Thursday (September 7), we do not expect to see any more big-ticket transfers go through this summer. On that note, let’s check out the 10 most expensive Saudi Pro League transfers of the 2023-24 summer transfer window.

#10 Roger Ibanez to Al-Ahli – $32.20 million

Talented Brazilian center-back Roger Ibanez is the 10th name on the list, having joined Al-Ahli for $32.20 million from Italian club AS Roma. Ibanez is expected to add steel to Al-Ahli’s oft-susceptible backline.

Ibanez, 24, has been a towering presence at the back for Al-Ahli. He has featured in all five of their league games so far, scoring once. His contract with the Saudi side expires in June 2027.

#9 Riyad Mahrez to Al-Ahli – $37.57 million

Last season’s Treble winner Riyad Mahrez joined Al-Ahli practically out of the blue this summer, with Manchester City accepting a $37.57 million fee for their star player. The Algerian has signed a four-year deal with the newly promoted side.

Mahrez has been on song for Al-Ahli this season. He has appeared in all five Saudi Pro League games for the club thus far, scoring twice and providing two assists.

#8 Gabri Veiga to Al-Ahli – $42.94 million

Gabri Veiga was being courted by some top European clubs before Al-Ahli shockingly announced his signing. The gifted 21-year-old midfielder fetched Celta Vigo a handsome $42.94 million when the deal went through in August. Newly promoted Al-Ahli are eager to remain in the Saudi Pro League, and Veiga’s signing is a clear declaration of intent.

The Spain U21 international, who has signed a three-year deal, made his debut for the club in a 5-1 defeat to Al-Fateh on September 2nd. He will look to fare better for his team when football resumes after the international break.

#7 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Al-Hilal – $42.94 million

One of the most shocking transfers of the summer took place on July 12, when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic agreed to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. Lazio, who had previously turned down the likes of Manchester United, let the player go for $42.94 million. The Serbian has penned a three-year deal with Al-Hilal.

Milinkovic-Savic has looked sharp in Saudi, proving to be effective in all midfield positions. In Al-Hilal’s most recent outing against Al-Ittihad, Milinkovic-Savic was deployed as an attacking midfielder. He rewarded his coach’s faith by providing an assist in a 4-3 victory over the defending champions.

#6 Fabinho to Al-Ittihad – $50.13 million

One of Liverpool’s most important players, Fabinho, left Anfield for Saudi Pro League holders Al-Ittihad on July 31. The Reds, who were reportedly reluctant to let him go, accepted a $50.13 million bid for the Brazilian defensive midfielder.

Fabinho, 29, has started all five of Al-Ittihad’s games in the Saudi Pro League thus far, pitching in with an assist. He will see his contract expire in June 2026.

#5 Aleksander Mitrovic to Al-Hilal – $56.47 million

Days after signing Neymar, Al-Hilal prized away one of the best forwards in the English Premier League, Aleksander Mitrovic. The Saudi giants splurged a whopping $56.47 million to secure his services from Fulham.

Mitrovic, who has signed a three-year contract with Al-Hilal, has been practically unplayable since moving to the desert. The 28-year-old has featured in three Saudi Pro League matches so far, scoring four times and providing an assist. His best performance for Al-Hilal came in his last appearance itself, with him netting a stunning hat-trick to propel them to a 4-3 victory over Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad.

#4 Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal – $59.04 million

Shockwaves were sent around the soccer community when one of the most valued midfielders in the Premier League, Ruben Neves, joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal earlier this summer. Wolverhampton Wanderers accepted a $59.04 million bid for their defensive maestro, with Neves agreeing a three-year deal with the Saudi outfit.

Neves has started all five of Al-Hilal’s matches in the Saudi Pro League this season. He has helped his side control the tempo in the middle of the park, enabling them to pick up four wins in the Saudi top flight. Neves is yet to score his first goal but claimed an assist in the 4-0 win over Al-Raed on Matchday 3.

#3 Malcom to Al-Hilal – $64.41 million

Brazil international Malcom became Saudi Pro League’s all-time record transfer when he joined from Zenit Saint-Petersburg for a whopping $64.41 million fee on July 26. The gifted wideman signed a long-term contract with Al-Hilal, with his deal expiring in June 2027.

Malcom has been in fine form since moving to Saudi Arabia. The former Barcelona forward has thus far taken part in five games in the Saudi Pro League, scoring four times and providing an assist. His combination with Neymar could be a treat for fans in the coming days.

#2 Otavio to Al-Nassr – $64.41 million

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr added another Portugal international to their ranks this summer, signing Otavio from FC Porto for a handsome $64.41 million fee. Otavio, 28, has signed a three-year contract with the Riyadh-based club.

A pacey right-winger by trait, Otavio is great with the ball at his feet and has a penchant for being in the right place at the right time. He has played three matches in the Saudi Pro League so far, scoring once.

#1 Neymar To Al-Hilal – $97.12 million

After failing to land Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, Al-Hilal snagged Neymar from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). According to sources, Neymar was not in PSG boss Luis Enrique’s plans for the 2023-24 season, which made the decision easy for the Parisians. The 18-time Saudi champions splurged a staggering $97.12 million fee to sign Neymar, tying him down to a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old is unfortunately suffering from muscular discomfort, which has kept him from making his debut for his new employers. He could return to the fold when Al-Hilal take on Al-Riyadh on September 15.