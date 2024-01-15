Soccer

Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Karim Benzema’s Saudi Future Amid Manchester United Links

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Target Karim Benzema Is One Of The Highest-Paid Athletes In The World
Manchester United Target Karim Benzema Is One Of The Highest-Paid Athletes In The World

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema is reportedly unhappy in Saudi Arabia and wants to follow Jordan Henderson back to Europe. Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, however, has played the reports down, stating we have to wait a few more days to know what is going on with the French center-forward.

Manchester United Credited With Interest In Karim Benzema

Amid reports that Benzema is unhappy at Al-Ittihad, Spanish journalist Javier Parra Pena has sensationally credited Manchester United with an interest in the former Real Madrid man. The Red Devils are reportedly looking for a top-tier attacker but do not want to pay a fortune in the January transfer window. Benzema, who has won it all in Europe has thus emerged a lucrative option, with the club eyeing a six-month loan deal for the ex-Lyon striker.

Former Manchester United man Louis Saha also backed the Mancunians to go after the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, claiming he would “shake up” United’s backline.

Saha told Betting Odds (via SportBIBLE):

He [Benzema] will shake up the United frontline and that’s what they need. He will definitely score goals and he will link up the play a lot better. It’s just a dream, but Karim is still a very professional guy, he’s the type of striker that Hojlund will learn from, but that’s just a fantasy.”

Romano Claims There Is Nothing Concrete About Benzema

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano addressed talks about Benzema’s Al-Ittihad future. He said that although many rumors were circulating about the 36-year-old, there was nothing concrete to talk about.

The Italian journalist stated (via CaughtOffside):

Another big name we’re seeing linked with a move away from Saudi Arabia is Karim Benzema. Like Henderson, he only moved in the summer, joining Al Ittihad, but I’ve still no update on Benzema at this point. I saw many stories but I’m not aware of any concrete negotiation at this point, let’s see if something changes in the next days.”

Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad as a free agent in July, has not been at his best in Saudi Arabia. The five-time Champions League winner has played 24 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 15 times and providing five assists. His contract with the club runs out in June 2026.

