“It’s Also A Muslim Country” – Karim Benzema Reveals Why He Left Real Madrid For Saudi Champions

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Legendary striker Karim Benzema has said he wanted a new challenge after winning every trophy conceivable at Real Madrid, adding the fact that Saudi Arabia is a Muslim country also influenced his decision to join Al-Ittihad.

Benzema, 35, left Real Madrid for Al-Ittihad in July, signing for the Saudi Pro League champions as a free agent. It marked the first time in history that a Ballon d’Or holder opted to play for a Saudi Arabian club.

Karim Benzema Explains His Decision To Leave Real Madrid For Saudi Outfit Al-Ittihad

The French striker’s decision came as a shock to many, but for Benzema, a practicing Muslim, it was a natural call.

Explaining why he left Madrid after 14 trophy-laden seasons, Benzema told Saudi Pro League:

With everything I have done and won with Real Madrid, I thought it was a good time for a new challenge. 

And for a long time, even before football, I always wanted to come here. When the football project started in Saudi Arabia, it seemed huge in all aspects. I wanted to be part of that story and help Saudi football grow. That’s the reason why I came here.

The former France international then accounted for the spiritual side of things, saying that being a Muslim also affected his decision.

He added:

But it’s also a Muslim country.

When you travel there [to Mecca], you are in the truth. In the truth for a Muslim. You feel good and pure. It’s just exceptional. It’s somewhere I wish all Muslims could go to one day. That’s where the truth is. It does a lot of good. On and off the field I feel good. That’s what I feel.

Benzema Has Left An Unforgettable Legacy At Real Madrid

Between 2009 and 2023, Benzema won it all with the All-Whites. He scored sensational goals, created chances for his teammates, and led by example whenever his team needed him. Scoring 354 goals and claiming 165 assists, he emerged as one of the most complete forwards in the club’s history.

Coming to trophies, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner won a whopping 25 of them during his tenure in Madrid, including five Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles.

