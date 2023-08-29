The Deadline Day (September 1) of the summer transfer window is merely a couple of days away, and clubs are scrambling to bolster their squads as well as they possibly can. Over the years, we have seen some crazy deals take place in the days leading up to Deadline Day and the 2023-24 summer transfer window is unlikely to be an exception.

Today, we will take a look at five top players who have dominated the news pages lately, check out five massive transfers that can take place before the Deadline Day.

#5 Marc Cucurella to Manchester United

Under the new ownership of Todd Boehly, Chelsea splurged ludicrous funds on new signings last season. Marc Cucurella, who was signed for a whopping $70.68 million from Brighton & Hove Albion, was one of their most expensive acquisitions. Cucurella started well under Graham Potter, but he lost his way towards the final third of the campaign. Under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, he has fallen the pecking order and is currently being linked with a loan transfer.

According to industry insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are one of the teams interested in signing the 25-year-old. Due to Luke Shaw’s unfortunate injury, the Red Devils are lacking options at left-back and Cucurella is supposedly one of their top picks. As per Romano, the two clubs have already discussed a possible loan deal but the confirmation is yet to arrive. In addition to Cucurella, Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Sergio Reguilon and Marcos Alonso.

#4 Anthony Martial to Real Madrid

Manchester United star Anthony Martial seemed destined for big things when he joined from AS Monaco in 2015, announcing himself to the world with a stunning debut performance in a 3-1 victory over Liverpool. Unfortunately, due to niggling injuries and inconsistent form, he has failed to live up to expectations.

Earlier this summer, the Mancunians brought in Rasmus Hojlund from Ajax. The Dutchman is expected to serve as United’s first-choice center-forward when he regains fitness, making Martial’s Manchester United future quite uncertain. Meanwhile, Spanish outlet Fichajes.net has linked the Frenchman with a move to Real Madrid. According to the report, United have offered Los Blancos Martial’s services, amid Vinicius Junior’s injury and Madrid’s lack of center-forward options.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out any more summer transfers, but the unforeseen injury to Vinicius Junior could force him to reconsider.

#3 Joe Gomez to Al-Ittihad

Saudi champions Al-Ittihad have signed the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Fabinho this summer, emerging as one of the strongest teams in the Saudi Pro League. According to Fabrizio Romano, they are now eyeing a move for a competent center-back, with Liverpool’s Joe Gomez emerging as one of their top choices.

Gomez, 26, has been at Anfield since joining from Charlton Athletic in 2015. He is below Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order but is still considered to be an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s team. Gomez’s departure to Al-Ittihad will leave Liverpool with a lack of options at the heart of the defense. And while Gomez has not put in a transfer request yet, it will not be easy to turn down regular game time and lucrative wages that Al-Ittihad are offering.

#2 Paul Pogba to Al-Ahli

Concluding a disappointing six-year spell at Manchester United, Paul Pogba returned to Juventus as a free agent last summer. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner endured a series of injuries, which kept him from making a statement of intent in Turin. Fortunately, he has put his woes behind him for now, having played for 24 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Bologna on August 27.

According to ESPN, Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli are eyeing a move for the 30-year-old central midfielder and have tabled a lucrative offer to prize him away from Italy. Pogba has been offered a massive three-year deal, worth a staggering $111 million. The two clubs are currently in talks, but it is unsure whether or not the former France international wants to bid Europe goodbye just yet.

#1 Mohamed Salah to Al-Ittihad

Joe Gomez is not the only Liverpool player who has been linked with a move to Al-Ittihad. The club’s best and most recognizable player, Mohamed Salah, is believed to be Al-Ittihad’s top target for the summer. According to sources, Al-Ittihad wish to sign Salah on a three-year deal worth $125.91 million per season. The Egyptian superstar will also have access to a private jet and get the opportunity to buy stakes in a Saudi club in the coming years.

Liverpool reportedly have no intention of sanctioning a sale, but they could be forced to change their stance if Al-Ittihad tables an unmissable offer. According to GOAL, the Saudi Pro League holders are prepared to pay up to €150 million ($162 million) for the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner. The Reds undoubtedly value their talisman, but $162 million might be too big a sum to turn down for the 31-year-old.