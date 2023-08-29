Soccer is one of the most physically demanding sports on the planet, requiring players to remain on the boil for the entire 90 minutes. So, it is hardly a surprise to see players steadily decline after reaching the age of 30. Upon crossing the dreaded threshold, their market value also takes a nosedive, with only a handful of gifted athletes managing to keep it above the $10 million mark.

Today, we will meet five soccer superstars who are well into their mid-30s but are still going strong, carrying enviable market values. Here are the five most valuable players over the age of 35:

#5 Luka Modric (Real Madrid) – $10.81 million

The only midfielder on this list, Luka Modric’s current market value stands at $10.81 million. Considering the fact that he will turn 38 on September 9th, the feat is nothing short of astonishing.

Modric has been a mainstay at Real Madrid since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. The Croatia icon has helped the All-Whites to three La Liga titles, five Champions League trophies, and five FIFA Club World Cup trophies, amongst other honors. Modric is also his country’s most capped and decorated player. The central midfielder has scored 24 times in 166 games for Croatia, helping them to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final and the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) – $16.22 million

Arguably the biggest influencer in the world of soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo, is the most valuable 38-year-old in the world, with him carrying a price tag of $16.22 million.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has plied his trade at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, which happen to be some of the best clubs in Europe. His unmatched goalscoring ability helped them to multiple accolades, including five Champions League trophies and seven league titles.

Having conquered it all in Europe, Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in January, drastically improving the league’s visibility. Since his transfer, some of the most sought-after players in the world have moved to the Saudi Pro League. Had it not been for him, Saudi Arabian fans would not have been treated to as many global superstars.

#3 Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) – $27.03 million

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema is the most valuable player over the age of 35 in the Saudi Pro League. The 35-year-old Al-Ittihad star carries a market value of $27.03 million.

Benzema emerged as one of the best players in Real Madrid during his 14-year stay in the Spanish capital. He scored a staggering 354 goals and claimed 165 assists in 648 games for Los Blancos in all competitions. His exploits helped the All-Whites to four La Liga titles and five Champions League trophies, amongst other honors.

Benzema, who also won four Ligue 1 titles with Olympique Lyon, played his best football in the 2021-22 season. The Frenchman scored 44 goals and claimed 15 assists in 46 matches in all competitions, helping Madrid to La Liga-Champions League glory. He deservedly won the Ballon d’Or award in October 2022 for his heroics in the 2021-22 season.

#2 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – $32.44 million

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, who turned 35 on August 21, has claimed the second spot on this list, courtesy of his $32.44 million market valuation.

Bayern Munich legend Lewandowski is widely hailed as one of the greatest strikers of the century. He holds the record for scoring the most number of goals in a single Bundesliga campaign (41 in 29 games in the 2020-21 season) and won the Pichichi Trophy in his debut season at Barcelona (2022-23). The Polish sensation has won 11 league titles in the top five European divisions, one Champions League trophy, and two FIFA The Best Men’s Player Awards. If he manages to take Barca to Champions League glory this season, he might finally be able to add the coveted Ballon d’Or to his collection.

#1 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) – $37.84 million

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is the most valuable player over the age of 35, with the 36-year-old’s current market value standing at a whopping $37.84 million.

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi hardly needs an introduction. The Argentina icon has won it all for club and country, bagging 12 league titles, four Champions League trophies, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, amongst other honors. Messi, who joined Inter Miami as a free agent on July 15, has been in a league of his own in America as well, scoring 11 times and providing three assists in 9 matches across competitions. With him leading the line, the Herons won their first silverware, the Leagues Cup, earlier in August.