Spain’s premier soccer division, La Liga, has lost many top-tier forwards over the last few seasons. The mercurial Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018, penning a deal with Juventus. La Liga’s all-time top scorer Lionel Messi followed suit three years later, leaving Barcelona after the club failed to renew his contract. This year, Karim Benzema concluded his chapter in Spain following a 14-year stay at Los Merengues, moving to Saudi Arabia.

It is true that La Liga has lost a lot of firepower in recent years, but that does not mean the league does not have quality attackers anymore. Today, we will take a look at La Liga’s sharpest forwards and rank them accordingly. Now, without further ado, let’s check out the top five forwards in La Liga right now:

#5 Rodrygo — Real Madrid

Last season, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti deployed Rodrygo as a false nine at times to fill in for an injured Karim Benzema. The Brazilian proved to be a natural in that role, creating chances and testing the goalkeeper considerably more than expected. With Benzema gone, he will be expected to be even more direct this season.

Since being promoted to the senior team in the 2019-20 season, Rodrygo has played in 110 La Liga matches, scoring 17 times and providing 20 assists. His goals and assists proved to be crucial as Los Merengues clinched the Spanish championship in the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons.

#4 Iago Aspas — Celta Vigo

One of the most versatile and spirited players La Liga has ever seen, Iago Aspas is the fourth name on this list. The Celta Vigo legend has defined consistency over the years, never failing to give his best when called upon. He scores goals, creates chances, and motivates his team when their backs are against the wall; Aspas is truly the complete package.

Aspas has been synonymous with Celta Vigo since being promoted from their youth academy in July 2009. He spent a few seasons away from the club but has played his best football for Celta. Overall, he has played 324 matches in La Liga between Celta and Sevilla, scoring an impressive 147 times and providing 54 assists.

#3 Antoine Griezmann — Atletico Madrid

A man capable of thriving in multiple positions, Antoine Griezmann strikes the perfect balance between goalscoring and playmaking. He makes excellent runs, scores impressive goals, and puts in an impressive defensive shift whenever needed. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is capable of single-handedly deciding the game for his teams.

His disappointing two-year spell at Barcelona aside, Griezmann has been practically faultless in La Liga. Between Real Sociedad, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, Griezmann has played 461 La Liga games so far, scoring an impressive 174 games and claiming 84 assists. His only La Liga title came at Barcelona in the 2020-21 season.

#2 Robert Lewandowski — Barcelona

Arguably the best striker in La Liga right now, Robert Lewandowski has captured the second spot on this list. The Poland international, who practically forced his way from Bayern Munich to Barcelona last summer, hit the ground running in La Liga.

In his debut campaign, the Bayern legend scored 23 goals and claimed seven assists in 34 matches. His exploits not only helped Barcelona to the La Liga title but it also won him the Pichichi Trophy (La Liga top scorer). Lewandowski, who sees his Barcelona contract expire in June 2026, is searching for his first La Liga goal this season but has claimed an assist.

#1 Vinicius Junior — Real Madrid

At the top sits Real Madrid’s unchallenged talisman in the post-Karim Benzema era, Vinicius Junior. The left-winger defines sensational wing play and clutch performances. He is devastatingly quick, combines flawlessly with his current strike partner Rodrygo, and is the best in the league when it comes to one-on-one situations. In full flight, Vinicius Junior is simply an unstoppable force.

Junior, who has been with Real Madrid’s senior team since July 2018, has featured in 152 La Liga games thus far, scoring 35 times and claiming 32 assists. His best-ever campaign came in the 2021-22 season, during which he scored 17 times and provided 13 assists. His contributions helped Los Merengues to the La Liga title that season.