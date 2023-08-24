Soccer

“I 100% rule out…” – Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Real Madrid Are Out Of Kylian Mbappe Race

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has declared that his club will not sign any new players this summer, effectively ending their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Earlier this summer, Mbappe communicated his intention to leave Paris when his contract expires in June 2024. Determined not to lose him for free next summer, PSG dropped him from their pre-season tour and made him train with the reserves. According to reports, Les Parisiens thought Mbappe had a pre-agreement with Real Madrid and would join them for free next summer. The club have since changed their stance and brought Mbappe back into the first team, but the 24-year-old is yet to agree to an extension.

Real Madrid end Mbappe pursuit for now

Amid uncertainty about Mbappe’s future, reports suggested that Los Blancos would make a last-gasp bid for the player to force PSG to sell. The theory has now been tanked, with Ancelotti confirming that the club will not sign any more players before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Speaking to the press ahead of Friday’s (August 25) clash against Celta Vigo, the Italian manager said (via Managing Madrid):

I 100% rule out any arrivals before the end of the transfer window.

Ancelotti was also asked about potential exits, specifically to Saudi Arabia.

The coach boldly responded, saying:

I think we have closed the squad, all the players we have are focused on this season. Someone can change their mind, I don’t know about that, but I’m not scared of that.

Los Blancos could continue playing without a striker this season

Having bid adieu to Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz earlier this summer, Los Blancos signed Joselu on loan from second-division club Espanyol. So far, Ancelotti has not started Joselu, as he has preferred the unorthodox front-two pairing of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. Additionally, new signing Jude Bellingham is being used as an auxiliary attacker in a No. 10 role.

The new 4-3-1-2 formation has worked a treat so far, with all five of Madrid’s goals this season coming through the new-look attack (Bellingham x3, Rodrygo and Vinicius one each). So, unless any of the three players pick up an injury, Ancelotti is unlikely to tinker with the winning formula and promote Joselu to the first XI.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
