Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Monday, August 22nd

CHEPSTOW 1.50
Christopher Mason has his string in fine form at present, with form figures in the past fortnight of 1013226102 (3-10), with the unplaced efforts from horses priced at 150-1, 125-1 and 28-1. GILT EDGE looked on his way back when third at Ffos Las earlier this month and is 5lb below his last winning mark. His stalking style will be ideal in a race featuring plenty of pace angles and he can be bought at 13 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters can back him at 13-2.
Recommendation: Back GILT EDGE in Chepstow 1.50
BRIGHTON JOCKEYS
Not every top jockey can motivate themselves to ride in low-grade racing at Brighton on a Monday after taking part in quality action at the likes of York and Sandown over the weekend but HOLLIE DOYLE’s professionalism can rarely be questioned. She’s ridden 20 winners from 120 mounts at this quirky venue in her career (16.7% strike-rate) for a profit of £9.87 to a £1 level stake at SP and those who were ridden by a different jockey last time scored at the rate of 20.8% for a profit of £25.50. Her four rides today all hold solid claims, with GLOBAL ACCLAMATION (2.10) and MADRINHO (4.20) the ones were ridden by other jockeys last time. Madrinho is especially interesting, as Doyle has steered Tony Carroll’s veteran to victory on three of the last four occasions she’s ridden him.
Recommendation: Buy HOLLIE DOYLE in Brighton jockeys
