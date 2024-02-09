Soccer

“They are a very good team” – Paul Merson Predicts The Outcome Of Premier League Clash Between West Ham United & Arsenal

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal Legend Paul Merson
Two-time English champion Paul Merson has backed Arsenal to come out on top in their Premier League Matchday 24 clash with West Ham United at London Stadium on Sunday afternoon (February 11). Merson believes the Hammers have been all over the place lately and will lose 2-1 to their city rivals this weekend.

Paul Merson Backs ‘Very Good’ Arsenal To Show Killer Extinct

Merson, who won both his English league titles with Arsenal, emphasized the importance of the Gunners’ 3-1 victory over Liverpool last weekend, backing them to pick up an important away win against a team that have dropped points in their last four Premier League outings.

In his column for Sportskeeda, he wrote:

Arsenal can’t drop any points between now and the end of the season and are coming on the back of a statement 3-1 win against Liverpool. I think they’ll win this one but this is West Ham’s cup final – they’ll be looking forward to facing their London rivals. 

David Moyes’ side haven’t won a Premier League game since beating Arsenal in the reverse fixture nearly a month and a half ago, which shows that they are on a terrible run of form.”

He concluded by adding:

This is where Arsenal are at the moment – they are a very good team, but they need to show their killer instinct and see off games if they are to win their first league title in over 20 years.”

Merson’s prediction: 2-1 Arsenal

West Ham United Vs. Arsenal: Head-To-Head

West Ham United and Arsenal have clashed 150 times throughout history. Unsurprisingly, the Gunners have the upper hand when it comes to head-to-head results, with them winning 72 and losing 37. The two London outfits have played out 41 draws.

In their last encounter, however, the Hammers were the ones who had the last laugh. In their Premier League meeting on December 29, David Moyes’ side inflicted a 2-0 defeat upon Mikel Arteta’s men. Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos scored on either side of half-time to secure a statement victory for the visitors at the Emirates Stadium.

Since then, West Ham have played six matches in all competitions, drawing four and losing twice. Arsenal, meanwhile, have played five games, losing twice and winning thrice.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Arrow to top