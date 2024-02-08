Speed has always been a crucial attribute for soccer players, more so for those plying their trade in the English Premier League. Premier League clubs love quick transitions and wing play, both of which demand a lot out of players’ legs and lungs. So, naturally, the teams tend to prefer those who are quick off the block, and we do not see that trend changing any time soon.

Today, we will take a look at a few players who have dazzled fans with their quick feet. Continue reading to meet the five players who have completed the quickest sprints in the recorded history of the Premier League.

Special Note: Legendary speedsters Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott, and Adama Traore are unfortunately not on the list, as the league only started tracking top speed in 2021.

#5 Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool): 36.76 kmph (22.84 mph)

Dominik Szoboszlai, who joined Liverpool last summer, reached a top speed of 36.76 kmph (22.84 mph) during the Reds’ Premier League meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 16, 2023. Seeing Pedro Neto break out a sprint down the inside-right channel, the Hungarian heroically tracked back, stopping him from getting his shot away before Alexis Mac Allister dispossessed him. Had it not been for his dashing run, Liverpool probably would not have secured a comfortable 3-1 victory on the night.

Szoboszlai has played 21 Premier League games for the Merseysiders thus far, scoring thrice and claiming two assists.

#4 Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers): 36.86 kmph (22.90 mph)

One of the most underrated forwards in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto clocked a max speed of 36.86 kmph (22.90 mph) during the 1-1 draw with Luton Town on September 23, 2023. Joao Gomes launched a speculative ball down the right wing, prompting Neto to engage the afterburners. The Portuguese somehow got to the ball ahead of Tom Lockyer, sustained pressure while cutting into the box, and applied a thumping finish to find the back of the net.

Neto has been in fine form in the Premier League this season. Playing 14 games, he has scored twice and provided eight assists.

#3 Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town): 36.93 kmph (22.94 mph)

Luton Town winger Chiedozie Ogbene hit 36.93 kmph (22.94 mph) during a dash in a Premier League clash with Fulham on September 16, 2023, emerging as the third-quickest player in the division’s recorded history. Ogbene successfully chased down a pass from deep, despite starting a good 10 yards behind Tim Ream. Unfortunately, Luton Town players could not arrive in support and the right-winger’s sprint counted for naught. Fulham secured a 1-0 win over Luton in that game.

Ogbene has played 21 Premier League matches this season, scoring twice and providing an assist.

#2 Kyle Walker (Manchester City): 37.31 kmph (23.18 mph)

Famous speedster, Kyle Walker may very well be on the wrong side of 30, but he remains one of the quickest players in the Premier League. The Manchester City right-back clocked a top speed of 37.31 kmph (23.18 mph) during a meeting with Everton on May 14, 2023. The 33-year-old attempted to chase down a long ball from deep, and despite him showing record pace (for the 2022-23 season), he could not keep it in play. The missed opportunity, however, did not hurt the eventual winners as they cruised to a 3-0 victory in the game.

Walker has been in decent form for the Cityzens in the 2023-24 season. Making 21 appearances, he has claimed two assists in the Premier League.

#1 Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur): 37.38 kmph (23.22 mph)

With a recorded top speed of 37.38 kmph (23.22 mph), Tottenham Hotspur center-back Micky van de Ven has claimed the top spot in the rankings. The 22-year-old demonstrated said record pace in the 3-2 win over Brentford on January 31, 2024. With Keane Lewis-Potter making inroads down the left flank, De Ven turned on the boosters to chase him down from deep and stopped him from pulling the trigger. Without the Dutchman’s intervention, the Bees could have walked away with a point from their trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

De Ven has played 14 Premier League matches this season, scoring once. He has attempted 24 tackles, cleared the ball 44 times, and made 71 recoveries.