As the Kansas City Chiefs punch their ticket to a sixth-straight Conference title game, so too does their talismanic signal caller. We flick through the archives to reveal Patrick Mahomes’ AFC Championship record, with a fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons on the cards.

Patrick Mahomes AFC Championship Record

Two years after making the step up from Texas Tech, Patrick Mahomes was leading the Chiefs to his maiden AFC Championship game.

That signalled the start of an historic five-season run to the Conference Championships, which will become six when the Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Although the San Francisco 49ers head into this season’s title deciders with the most NFL Conference Championship appearances and wins, Kansas City have recent history on their side. Against a Ravens team who last found themselves at this stage of the playoffs over a decade ago, Mahomes and the Chiefs are building momentum at just the right time.

Mahomes’ AFC Championship record currently stands at three wins and two losses, with the reigning NFL MVP delivering all three of the Chiefs’s AFC titles.

2019 – LOST vs New England Patriots

2020 – WON vs Tennessee Titans

2021 – WON vs Buffalo Bills

2022 – LOST vs Cincinatti Bengals

2023 – WON vs Cincinatti Bengals

2024 – TBD vs Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes Conference Championship Stats

In terms of quarterbacks, only Tom Brady has featured in more Conference Championship games than Patrick Mahomes over the past decade.

The longevity and unrivalled success that Brady was able to find, likely makes his Super Bowl tally of seven an unattainable figure. However, Mahomes’ AFC Championship record and his wider performances across the playoffs down the years certainly are beginning to rival that of Brady’s.

Although it is somewhat of a misnomer to compare the two, it serves as a timely reminder of the kind transformative character Mahomes has been for Kansas City.

Mahomes Stats Across His Five AFC Championship Games

Played – 5

Yards Per Game – 303

Touchdowns – 14

Completed Passes – 123

Passer Rating – 111.7

Patrick Mahomes Record vs Baltimore Ravens

Across his seven years in the NFL, Mahomes has only encountered the Ravens on four occasions, winning three and losing once.

The most recent meeting came in September 2021 in Week 2 of the season, as current MVP favorite Lamar Jackson and the Ravens got the better of the Chiefs with a high-scoring, albeit marginal one-point victory. Mahomes was still able to throw for 334 yards and clock in with three touchdowns.

Remember when Mahomes went off for 5 tuddies against the Ravens in 2020? pic.twitter.com/x0lddB2pkG — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024



With the Kansas City Chiefs back on the road soil for only the second time in Mahomes’ playoff career, NFL betting sites have them as slight underdogs against the Ravens.