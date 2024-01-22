Out of the four divisional round games, only one wasn’t a close contest. As the #1 seed in the AFC, Baltimore was hosting C.J. Stroud and the Texans. Houston kept it close in the first half, but the Ravens kept the Texans scoreless in the second half and won 34-10. The Ravens have now punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game in 2024.

Baltimore’s toughest test so far this season was a Week 16 matchup vs. San Francisco that they won 33-19. However, the Ravens will be playing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship this weekend. The AFC has run through Mahomes for the last half-decade and the Ravens think this is their year. It’s going to be an extremely tough game for both teams to win.

The Ravens have not played in the AFC Championship game since the 2013 playoffs



In three previous playoff appearances with the Ravens, Lamar Jackson failed to make it past the Divisional round. However, the Ravens were able to get over the hump this season and they’ve made the AFC Championship. This will be their first time appearing in the conference championship in over 10+ years. Baltimore made it there in the 2013 playoffs, beating Tom Brady and the Patriots. They also went on to win the Super Bowl that year in Ray Lewis’ final season.

The Ravens feel they have a championship-caliber roster this season and they want to make it back to the Super Bowl as a franchise. Their 13-4 record was the best in the NFL this season. It’s been a special year for Lamar Jackson offensively. He got his second first-team All-Pro honors this season and is likely going to win the MVP. Jackson is only one part of their dominant team and the defense has been lights out down the stretch.

THE BALTIMORE RAVENS WILL HOST THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FRANCHISE HISTORY pic.twitter.com/dPJSym8EZP — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) January 21, 2024



Baltimore’s defense has allowed an average of 13 points in each of their last five games including the Divisional round. On the flip side, their offense is averaging (32.6) points over their last five. That is how you win football games. Their matchup vs. the Chiefs this weekend is going to be arguably the hardest game so far this season. Kansas City’s defense has been playing well and it’s never an easy game when you have to face off vs. Patrick Mahomes and the offense. The Ravens need a perfect game plan and execution this Sunday if they want to punch their ticket to Super Bowl 58.