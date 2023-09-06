NFL

Packers Injury Report: WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs both missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring issue

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs Packers pic
Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs Packers pic

This season, the Green Bay Packers do not have the luxury of having Aaron Rodgers as their starting QB. He was traded to the New York Jets this offseason. Jordan Love sat behind Rodgers as a backup for three seasons and will be their starter in 2023. 

His top targets this season are WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. At practice today, both players were on the sideline with a hamstring injury. Doubs had been dealing with a hamstring injury, but Watson was a new addition to their injury concerns for Week 1. Without them, the Packers are very thin at WR.

The Packers could be in trouble for Week 1 if Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are out


Last season was both Christain Watson’s and Romeo Doubs’ rookie year. Watson was a second-round selection out of North Dakota State, playing in 14 games and making 11 starts. Doubs was a fourth-round selection out of Nevada. He played in 13 games and made 7 starts for the Packers. They had a legendary QB in Aaron Rodgers who threw them the ball last season. Rookie QB Sean Clifford will be Jordan Love’s backup for the Packers in 2023 is nowhere close to being the same, but the team will have to make it work.

A little over a week ago, head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Romeo Doubs was dealing with a hamstring injury and had to miss practice. Joining him on the sidelines at practice today with a hamstring injury was Christian Watson. Not ideal for the Packers just a few days ahead of their Week 1 matchup vs. the  Bears.


Rookie Jayden Reed is listed as a third starting WR for the Packers in 2023. He was a second-round pick out of Michigan State. Reed had 2,069 receiving yards, 147 catches, and 18 total touchdowns. Additionally, the Packers have Samori Toure and undrafted rookie Malik Heath.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jerick McKinnon Fantasy Projections Should You Draft McKinnon in Fantasy This Year
NFL

LATEST Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions Free Bets For NFL Week 1: Up To $4,250 In Betting Offers

Author image Andy Newton  •  49min
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 4
NFL
XBet NFL Betting Offer For Week 1 2023/24: Get $500 in Free Bets for Opening Weekend
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

The XBet NFL betting offer ahead of the week 1 action sees $500 on the table for the opeing 2023/24 weekend of action. XBet NFL Betting Offer — 50% Deposit…

Best NFL Betting Sites For Super Bowl
NFL
Lucky Block NFL Betting Offer: 200% Bonus Up To $10,000 + 50 Free Spins
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

There’s a new crypto casino on the block and Lucky Block are offing new customers 200% in bonuses up to 10,000 euros, as well as 50 FREE spins when you…

rsz 220925102123 02 micah hyde 0919
NFL
Bills Injury Report: Micah Hyde Dealing With A Back Injury, Status For Monday Unknown
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
rsz fos pm 22 1222 nfl google sunday ticket
NFL
BetOnline NFL Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Week 1
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
Saints Michael Thomas pic
NFL
Saints’ Michael Thomas is ready for his NFL comeback after playing only 10 games over the last three seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Jahmyr Gibbs Lions pic 1
NFL
Lions’ rookie Jahmyr Gibbs has his sights set on winning Offensive Rookie of the Year
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
Arrow to top