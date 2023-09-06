This season, the Green Bay Packers do not have the luxury of having Aaron Rodgers as their starting QB. He was traded to the New York Jets this offseason. Jordan Love sat behind Rodgers as a backup for three seasons and will be their starter in 2023.

His top targets this season are WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. At practice today, both players were on the sideline with a hamstring injury. Doubs had been dealing with a hamstring injury, but Watson was a new addition to their injury concerns for Week 1. Without them, the Packers are very thin at WR.

The Packers could be in trouble for Week 1 if Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are out

Update: #Packers starting WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs won’t practice on Wednesday, dealing with hamstring issue. Green Bay plays the #Bears on Week 1. pic.twitter.com/2VRetPiNpa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 6, 2023



Last season was both Christain Watson’s and Romeo Doubs’ rookie year. Watson was a second-round selection out of North Dakota State, playing in 14 games and making 11 starts. Doubs was a fourth-round selection out of Nevada. He played in 13 games and made 7 starts for the Packers. They had a legendary QB in Aaron Rodgers who threw them the ball last season. Rookie QB Sean Clifford will be Jordan Love’s backup for the Packers in 2023 is nowhere close to being the same, but the team will have to make it work.

A little over a week ago, head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Romeo Doubs was dealing with a hamstring injury and had to miss practice. Joining him on the sidelines at practice today with a hamstring injury was Christian Watson. Not ideal for the Packers just a few days ahead of their Week 1 matchup vs. the Bears.

Maybe not the ideal way to start the week: Christian Watson has joined Romeo Doubs (hamstring) on injury list. Watson will be on the injury report released this afternoon. Could know more about his status then and from LaFleur. Also:

Bakhtiari day off

Savage has returned pic.twitter.com/mHiWqzKae6 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 6, 2023



Rookie Jayden Reed is listed as a third starting WR for the Packers in 2023. He was a second-round pick out of Michigan State. Reed had 2,069 receiving yards, 147 catches, and 18 total touchdowns. Additionally, the Packers have Samori Toure and undrafted rookie Malik Heath.