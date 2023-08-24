For the first time in 15 seasons, Aaron Rodgers will not be the starting QB for the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers took Jordan 26th overall out of Utah State. The 24-year-old has three invaluable seasons of being able to learn from one of the greatest QBs of all time.

Jordan Love will get his first chance to be the Packers’ starter beginning in Week 1. With Love as this year’s starter, Green Bay needs a new backup QB. They had an open competition this offseason, but someone finally won the job. Head coach Matt LaFleur announced that rookie Sean Clifford will be Love’s backup for the Packers in 2023.

Matt LeFleur has been impressed with how well Sean Clifford has handled himself as a rookie

“It’s safe to say he’s our number two quarterback.” —Head Coach Matt LaFleur on Sean Clifford@WFRVLocal5 @WFRVSports pic.twitter.com/xEhspOSQFH — Sydney Staples (@sydstaples) August 24, 2023



Sean Clifford was a fifth-round draft pick by Green Bay in 2023. This offseason, the Packers had three potential QBs who could have been Jordan Love’s backup this season. Danny Etling and Alex McGough were in the running along with rookie Sean Clifford. The former Penn State Nittany Lion impressed his coaches and earned the right to be their backup this season.

Before being drafted by the Packers, Sean Clifford spent four seasons as Penn State’s starting QB. He had 81 career touchdown passes for 10,661 yards. Clifford added another 1,073 yards on the ground and 15 rushing touchdowns. Matt LeFleur has loved Cliffors’s confidence this preseason and said “The game’s not too big for him.”

Love Sean Clifford’s willingness to be aggressive. Always what I love to see when it comes to QBs. I will say he needs to work on that ball placement a bit better pic.twitter.com/qbzWiS8aCi — Hamza (@hammytakes) August 20, 2023



In two preseason games, Clifford is 33-45 passing for 345 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The Packers will likely keep their third-string QB on the practice squad. That QB3 spot would go to Alex McGough. Matt LaFleur wanted to get Sean Clifford as much experience as he could as a rookie. Gren Bay will host the Seahawks on Saturday night for their third preseason game. Expect to see Clifford get a lot of reps.