Packers Injury Report: Aaron Jones’ availability for Thursday vs. the Lions is in question

Zach Wolpin
In Week 11, the Green Bay Packers were at home to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, starting RB Aaron Jones went down in the second quarter. The 28-year-old suffered a knee injury vs. the Chargers. However, he seems to have avoided a serious knee injury. Initial tests ruled out an ACL tear. 

The Packers do have a quick turnaround this week and will be playing on Thursday vs. the Lions. After suffering a knee injury on Sunday, Aaron Jones is almost certainly not going to be available for this Thanksgiving matchup vs. Detroit. With Jones’ status in serious jeopardy, A.J. Dillon will take most of the carries at RB for Green Bay.

Aaron Jones is set to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his knee injury


When it first happened, Aaron Jones’ knee injury did not look promising. He had to be helped off the field and he never returned to the game after leaving in the second quarter. Green Bay won 23-20 vs. the Chargers and Jones was in better spirits after the game. Initial tests ruled out an ACL tear and the Pro Bowler said he “caught a break”.

Jones already missed has already missed three games this season with a hamstring injury. The last thing that the team or himself wanted was a season-ending ACL tear. With that likely ruled out of discussion, it’s still unclear how much time Jones will miss. He is dealing with a knee injury, the extent is unknown. Jones missing some time means that A.J. Dillon will be Green Bay’s featured RB for the time being.


Dillon has played in all 10 games for the Packers this season and has made three starts. He currently leads the team with 405 rushing yards and carries (117) in 2023. The 25-year-old will likely get his fourth start of the season this Thursday vs. the Lions. He’ll handle a majority of the workload in Week 12 for Green Bay.

Additionally, backup RB Emmanuel Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in Week 11 and he’s unlikely to play this Thursday. The Packers will be on the road to play the Lions for a primetime 12:00 p.m. EST showdown on Thanksgiving. Green Bay already lost 34-20 earlier this season at home to Detroit. They’ll be looking to avoid being swept in 2023.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
