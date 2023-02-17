Well, Green Bay Packers will be glad to know the status of at least one Aaron going into the 2023 season, as Aaron Jones will be staying on with the team.
Running back Jones has agreed to take a pay cut for the 2023 season, and his reduced salary will now be $11 million, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The new deal will come with $8.52 million in singing bonuses.
Jones’ contract was always going to need to be looked at if he wanted to stay at the Packers, and it’s reported that if he wasn’t willing to take a pay cut then he would have been cut from the franchise.
His $20.012 million salary cap was untenable for another year, a wage which was by far the most for a running back. This new salary helps the franchise free up millions in salary cap space.
Jones took to Twitter to share his excitement about his seventh season in Green Bay.
Year 7 is Gonna be crazy in Lambeau📈Honored to carry the G and blessed to be back 🙏🏾🧀💯 https://t.co/oByIqs9jeK
— Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) February 17, 2023
It may not have been a good season for the Packers, but Aaronn Jones had a historical season of his own. His 1,121 rushing yards were a career-high for a season, and helped him jump to third on the Packers’ all-time rushing list.
His 5,284 yards have him in third place behind Jim Taylor and Ahman Green who sit on 8,207 and 8,322 respectively.
