In Week 10, the Green Bay Packers will be on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams are coming off a win in Week 9. The visiting Packers beat the Rams at home 20-3 last Sunday without Matthew Stafford plating for LA. Green Bay is now 3-5 this season and is still trying to see what they have in QB Jordan Love. He’s thrown for 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

The hometown Steelers are coming off a 20-16 win on TNF vs. the Titans in Week 9. Pittsburgh has had a few extra days to rest and be prepared for this Sunday. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers are 5-3 this season and are fighting for a wildcard spot with the Ravens leading the top of the division.

Pittsburgh and Green Bay are both averaging 20 points or less this season

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Packers vs. Steelers game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Packers vs. Steelers game Week 10

1. AJ Dillon Over 27.5 rushing yards @ (-113) via BetOnline

This season, Aaron Jones has missed time at RB for the Packers. His backfield counterpart AJ Dillon took a majority of the carries for Green Bay when Jones missed time. Heading into Week 10, Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury and could be used sparingly vs. the Steelers. If that’s the case, it might be another big week for Dillon and the Packers in the run game.

In 2023, Dillon is averaging (38.3) yards per game. For Sunday, his O/U for rushing yards is set at (27.5) vs. the Steelers. Dillon has gone over that number in five of his eight games played this season. He had nine carries for 40 yards in a Week 9 win vs. the Rams. Pittsburgh’s defense in 2023 is allowing an average of (133.1) rushing yards per game.

2. Najee Harris Over 13.5 carries @ (-118) via BetOnline

On Sunday, the Steelers will be at home to face the Packers in Week 10. In Week 9, Pittsburgh got a resemblance of their run game going with Najee Harris. For just the third time this season, he had 60+ rushing yards in a game. It hasn’t been a productive year for Harris overall, but he’s consistently been getting his touches out of the backfield.

Through eight games in 2023, Harris has 100 carries. That’s an average of (12.5) carries per game for the 25-year-old. For Sunday, his O/U for carries is set at (13.5) vs. the Packers. Harris has gone over that number in five of his eight games played this season. Green Bay is allowing the second-most rush attempts (31.3) per game this season.

3. Luke Musgrave Over 26.5 receiving yards @ (-118) via BetOnline

After parting ways with Robert Tonyan this offseason, Green Bay needed to add a new TE. The Packers went out and drafted Luke Musgrave in the second round of the 2023 Draft out of Oregon State. In eight games played this season, the 23-year-old has 27 catches on 35 targets for 249 yards and one touchdown.

That’s an average of (31.1) yards per game this season. For Sunday, Musgrave’s O/U for receiving yards is set at (26.5) vs. the Steelers. He’s gone over that number in five of his eight games played for the Packers in 2023. Pittsburgh is allowing (244.1) passing yars per game this season. The 8th worst in the NFL.