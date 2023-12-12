Premier League heavyweights Manchester United will square off against German champions Bayern Munich on Matchday 6 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season. Keep reading to learn all the important details about this fascinating encounter.

Manchester United Vs. Bayern Munich: Date, Time & Venue

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United will welcome Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich to Old Trafford for their final Group A game this season. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM GMT (3:00 PM ET | 12:00 PM PT) on Tuesday, December 12.

Manchester United Vs. Bayern Munich: Where To Watch In USA

Manchester United and Bayern Munich fans in the United States have two primary options when it comes to catching Tuesday’s game. They can either watch the game live on Paramount+ or catch it on TUDN USA.

Manchester United Vs. Bayern Munich: Recent Form

Manchester United have not lived up to their legacy in the 2023-24 season. After a decent 2022-23 season, which saw them finish third in the Premier League, the Red Devils have struggled to find their footing. They have already lost seven out of 16 matches in the Premier League, which has seen them slip to sixth place in the rankings.

Ten Hag’s team have been equally disappointing in the Champions League, toiling in fourth place in Group A after amassing only four points from five games (1 W, 1 D, 3 L). To qualify for the Round Of 16 ahead of Copenhagen and Galatasaray (both 5 points), United will need to beat Bayern and hope the Danish and Turkish sides play out a draw at Parken.

United were all over the place in their Premier League outing over the weekend, with Bournemouth inflicting a 3-0 defeat upon them at Old Trafford. The Mancunians also failed to get a win under their belt in their last Champions League match. Despite taking the lead twice, they ultimately settled for a 3-3 draw at Galatasaray.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have yet to taste defeat in the UEFA Champions League. With four wins and a draw under their belt, the Bavarians have booked their place in the Round Of 16 as Group A winners.

Although their Champions League form has been encouraging, Tuchel’s men were shellshocked in the Bundesliga over the weekend. The most successful team in the division suffered a 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt, which marked their first defeat of the 2023-24 Bundesliga season.

Manchester United Vs. Bayern Munich: Head-To-Head

Bayern Munich and Manchester United have met 12 times in the UEFA Champions League, with the Germans boasting a much better record. They have won five of their meetings with United while five games have ended in a draw. United will need to put on quite a show to take their tally to three wins on Tuesday.

Manchester United Vs. Bayern Munich: Prediction

Manchester United’s performances this season have left much to be desired. They have lacked the courage to attack and their defense has also been mediocre at best. At Old Trafford, they are expected to be a bit more adventurous, but we are not sure if that will be enough.

We predict a 3-1 win for Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.