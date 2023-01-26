Novak Djokovic’s father was spotted posing alongside a pro-Putin group in a video posted on YouTube, amid several incidents of chants and slogans supporting Russia throughout the ongoing Australian Open.

In a video uploaded by Aussie Cossack on to YouTube, Srdjan Djokovic, the father of nine-time Australian Open winner Novak, can be seen posing next to pro-Russian supporters.

The footage appears to show Srdjan say “zivjeli Russiyani” or “long live Russian citizens” before exiting the frame. “Zivjeli” can be translated to “cheers” in Serbian and Croatian, while Russiyani means citizens of Russia.

Djokovic was also seen taking photos with a spectator sporting a “Z” symbol top, a pro-Russian propaganda motif, while brandishing a Russian flag.

This year’s Australian Open has been overshadowed by several demonstrations from flag-wielding, pro-Putin supporters who have been filmed inside the courts and around the Rod Laver Arena chanting in support of their nation. One incident involved a group holding up a flag with Vladimir Putin’s face on a backdrop of the red, white and blue of his country’s flag.

Four men were evicted from Melbourne Park on Wednesday as a result, amid Tennis Australia’s decision to enact a ban on Russian flags at the year’s first Grand Slam following a politically-charge first round match between Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine, and Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova, where several fans could be seen hoisting Russian flags in the air.

Simeon Boikov, who heads up the Aussie Cossack YouTube channel, rallied fellow pro-Putin supporters to arrive in numbers to “strike back” at Tennis Australia.

“Tennis Australia, brace yourselves … for fans, for people who love tennis, if you know what I mean. I’ve got to word it that way or they’ll get me for incitement. We’ve got a lot of serious fans in Melbourne heading down.

“This is about honour and dignity now. This is an attack on honour and dignity. This has got nothing to do with the war. This is an attack on freedom in Australia. This is discrimination. This is racism. It’s illegal to ban people’s flags.

“The Russian empire has had its flag banned. Well, guess what, Tennis Australia? Good luck when the empire strikes back.”

Police in Sydney issued an arrest warrant for Boikov after he was accused of assaulting a 76-year-old pro-Ukraine demonstrator, and as a result, is currently in the Russian consulate to try and avoid prosecution.

Novak Djokovic prevailed in the quarter-final match against Russia’s Andrey Rublev in straight sets to confirm his final four status against 35th-ranked Tommy Paul.