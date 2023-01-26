Site News

Novak Djokovic’s Father Pictured With Putin Supporters Amid Pro-Russian Demonstrations at Australian Open

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
3 min read
Linkedin
Djokovic
Djokovic
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Novak Djokovic’s father was spotted posing alongside a pro-Putin group in a video posted on YouTube, amid several incidents of chants and slogans supporting Russia throughout the ongoing Australian Open.

In a video uploaded by Aussie Cossack on to YouTube, Srdjan Djokovic, the father of nine-time Australian Open winner Novak, can be seen posing next to pro-Russian supporters.

The footage appears to show Srdjan say “zivjeli Russiyani” or “long live Russian citizens” before exiting the frame. “Zivjeli” can be translated to “cheers” in Serbian and Croatian, while Russiyani means citizens of Russia.

Djokovic was also seen taking photos with a spectator sporting a “Z” symbol top, a pro-Russian propaganda motif, while brandishing a Russian flag.

This year’s Australian Open has been overshadowed by several demonstrations from flag-wielding, pro-Putin supporters who have been filmed inside the courts and around the Rod Laver Arena chanting in support of their nation. One incident involved a group holding up a flag with Vladimir Putin’s face on a backdrop of the red, white and blue of his country’s flag.

Four men were evicted from Melbourne Park on Wednesday as a result, amid Tennis Australia’s decision to enact a ban on Russian flags at the year’s first Grand Slam following a politically-charge first round match between Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine, and Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova, where several fans could be seen hoisting Russian flags in the air.

Simeon Boikov, who heads up the Aussie Cossack YouTube channel, rallied fellow pro-Putin supporters to arrive in numbers to “strike back” at Tennis Australia.

“Tennis Australia, brace yourselves … for fans, for people who love tennis, if you know what I mean. I’ve got to word it that way or they’ll get me for incitement. We’ve got a lot of serious fans in Melbourne heading down.

“This is about honour and dignity now. This is an attack on honour and dignity. This has got nothing to do with the war. This is an attack on freedom in Australia. This is discrimination. This is racism. It’s illegal to ban people’s flags.

“The Russian empire has had its flag banned. Well, guess what, Tennis Australia? Good luck when the empire strikes back.”

Police in Sydney issued an arrest warrant for Boikov after he was accused of assaulting a 76-year-old pro-Ukraine demonstrator, and as a result, is currently in the Russian consulate to try and avoid prosecution.

Novak Djokovic prevailed in the quarter-final match against Russia’s Andrey Rublev in straight sets to confirm his final four status against 35th-ranked Tommy Paul.

 

 

 

 

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
A.J. Brown
Site News

LATEST Eagles Star A.J. Brown Always Wants To Receive The Ball But Says He “Isn’t a Diva About it”

Author image Olly Taliku  •  34min
NFL Salary Bill Of The AFC & NFC Championship Game Teams
Site News
Comparing the NFL Salary Bill Of The AFC & NFC Championship Game Teams
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 25 2023

Just four franchises remain in the running for Super Bowl LVII, and the Conference Championship match-ups this weekend decide which teams will secure safe passage to February’s game in Arizona….

Burrow and Mahomes
Site News
When is the AFC Championship Game, What Time is Kick Off and What is the Venue
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 24 2023

It will be the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Cincinatti Bengals this weekend in the AFC Championship match, with the winner taking on either the Eagles or the 49ers…

JaMarr Chase
Site News
Super Bowl Outright Odds: Bengals Remain Outsiders as Four Remain
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 23 2023
1004736853
Site News
Could D.C. United Manager Wayne Rooney Replace Frank Lampard at Everton?
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 23 2023
Dan Quinn
Site News
How to place a Same Game Parlay on Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers in Texas
Author image neil  •  Jan 22 2023
061e8a7c 248d 44df b856 3d2cef72a8dc bama04
Site News
Patriots interview Alabama’s Bill O’Brien for OC job
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 20 2023
Arrow to top