Norwich Team News and Predicted Line-up vs Burnley

Norwich City will host Burnley at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon in a crucial match between two teams in the Premier League relegation zone.
The Canaries are currently at the bottom of the standings, with only 18 points from 30 games, while Burnley is in 18th place, one point behind 17th-placed Everton.
Norwich Team News
Lukas Rupp, Max Aarons, and Brandon Williams are all expected to return to the Norwich team after missing out against Brighton, according to manager Smith during his pre-match news conference.
Injury has ruled out Joshua Sargent, Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele, and Ozan Kabak for the relegated side.
In the full-back positions, Aarons and Williams are expected to return, but the midfield and front two are expected to remain intact from the win over Brighton, with Teemu Pukki and Milot Rashica in the attack.
Norwich Predicted Lineup
Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Normann, Lees-Melou; McLean; Pukki, Rashica