Norwich Team News and Predicted Line-up vs Burnley

Norwich City will host Burnley at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon in a crucial match between two teams in the Premier League relegation zone.

The Canaries are currently at the bottom of the standings, with only 18 points from 30 games, while Burnley is in 18th place, one point behind 17th-placed Everton.

Best Football Betting Offers Betting Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus £/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply Claim Offer 3. Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 4. Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Register on Tebwin default news 5. Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply Register on Mr Mega default news

Norwich Team News

Lukas Rupp, Max Aarons, and Brandon Williams are all expected to return to the Norwich team after missing out against Brighton, according to manager Smith during his pre-match news conference.

Injury has ruled out Joshua Sargent, Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele, and Ozan Kabak for the relegated side.

In the full-back positions, Aarons and Williams are expected to return, but the midfield and front two are expected to remain intact from the win over Brighton, with Teemu Pukki and Milot Rashica in the attack.

Norwich Predicted Lineup

Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Normann, Lees-Melou; McLean; Pukki, Rashica