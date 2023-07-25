NFL

Nick Bosa Is A No-Show At 49ers Camp, Wants A Richer Contract

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Nick Bosa solidified his place as one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL last season. He made an outstanding comeback from injury to record 15.5 sacks in 2021 and qualifying for his second Pro Bowl, but Bosa truly had his career year and coming out party in 2022.

Nick Bosa Is Holding Out For A New Contract

The San Francisco 49ers had the best defense in the league last season, and Nick Bosa was the crown jewel. His 18.5 sacks led the league by a wide margin, and he was able to hit the quarterback a whopping 48 times throughout the year, 12 more than Maxx Crosby who recorded the second most.

Bosa was named to his third Pro Bowl, was selected to the First Team All-Pro, and won Defensive Player of the Year in the NFL. He even came in 6th in MVP voting, garnering a 4% share of votes.

There is no questioning the greatest of Nick Bosa. Now, he wants to be paid like one of the best in the game.

Entering the 2023-24 NFL season, Bosa is on the final year of his rookie contract. He will be paid respectably for the upcoming campaign by making over $17 million, but it is a one year anomaly as it stands today. For his wildly successful performance last year, Bosa was the 67th highest paid defensive lineman in terms of total cash earned.

49ers Will Be Super Bowl Favorites This Season

He will be looking for some long-term security, and he prefers to get a deal done now. According to Ian Rapoport, Bosa has not been present during the first few practice sessions at 49ers training camp, and is reportedly holding out until a new deal is able to get done.

It would certainly be in the best interest of the 49ers to keep their star defensive player happy. They are returning much of their defense and have even added some firepower up front, and the team as a whole is considered to be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this coming season.

Offensive lineman Trent Williams will be the highest paid player on San Francisco’s payroll this coming season, with Arik Armstead and George Kittle slated to earn more than Bosa as well.

