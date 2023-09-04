Who Is The Fastest Player In The NFL In 2023?

Ahead of the upcoming 2023 NFL regular season, we’re taking a look at the fastest players in the league based on top and tested speeds.
Despite the NFL being centered around power and strength in today’s game, speed and agility are slowly becoming an even bigger weapon as player welfare becomes a priority for league decision-makers.
Using the eye test and a few applicable stats (the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine isn’t a true reflection of sheer speed), we’ve listed the fastest players in the league below.
Fastest NFL Players 2023
1. Tyreek Hill – WR, Miami Dolphins
Nicknamed ‘Cheetah,’ Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill tops our list of the fastest NFL players in 2023. His 10.19 100-meter sprint from 2012 is the 942nd fastest recored all-time.
He has also run a wind-assisted 9.98, but this one isn’t eligible for the record books because the wind was too strong. He has also recorded the fastest-ever top speed in an NFL game, hitting 23.24 mph in his rookie season.
Despite his 40-yard dash at the combine ranking him outside the top ten, there is simply no world in which he isn’t the fastest NFL player on all accounts.
2. Kalon Barnes – CB, Minnesota Vikings
Baylor graduate Kalon Barnes almost recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time in history at 4.23, the quickest time by a combine DB in the NFL Network era (since 2003).
The 24-year-old has only existed in the NFL as an offseason or practice squad member so far after being selected in the seventh round last year with the 242nd overall pick.
He ran a wind-assisted 10.04 in the 100-meter spring in 2018 and won both the 100 and 200-meter races at the UIL Track and Field Championships in 2017 and 2018 respectively.
3. Raheem Mostert – RB, Miami Dolphins
Three years ago, Raheem Mostert held the top two spots in Next Gen Stats’ speed clocking, running 23.09 mph in Week 2 following 22.73 mph the week prior. Both plays were 75-plus-yard touchdowns.
He hasn’t been able to stay healthy through the course of his NFL career but during his time with the San Francisco 49ers he never once averaged fewer than five yards per carry.
He signed a two-year, $5.6 million contract extension with the Dolphins earlier this year and is enjoying regular playing time under Mike McDaniel.
4. Marquise Goodwin – WR, Cleveland Browns
Marquise Goodwin’s 10.43 100-meter dash is quite far away from Tyreek Hill’s 10.19 (relative to track athletes) however his 6.69 60-meter dash is only 0.01 slower than Hill’s 6.68.
At age 32, he’s lost a bit of horsepower but still remains one of the quickest players in the NFL. He also took part in the 2012 Olympic Games as a long jumper and averages 16.2 yards per reception.
5. Tariq Woolen – CB, Seattle Seahawks
Tariq Woolen’s 40-yard dash at 4.26 seconds is tied for the fifth-fastest time ever at the NFL Combine and his 40-yard interception got him into the top-10 fastest speeds of the 2022 NFL season.
The cornerback made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2022. He recorded the fastest 40-yard sprint for a player over six feet tall and finished his rookie season with six total INTs, tied for the most in the league.
Other Fastest NFL Players
|6
|KaVontae Turpin
|KR
|Dallas Cowboys
|7
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|New York Giants
|8
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Green Bay Packers
|9
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Miami Dolphins
|10
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|Seattle Seahawks
