San Francisco 49ers Will Have Best Defense In NFL, According To Top Sportsbooks

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The San Francisco 49ers figure to be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this coming NFL season. They were close enough to smell a championship last year before quarterback injuries derailed their hopes, and they’ll be returning many of the same faces at key positions on both sides of the ball.

49ers Should Have Top Defense In The NFL This Year

The offense is full of options. Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey are two of the most dangerous weapons in all of football, and Brandon Aiyuk has progressed into becoming a true asset at wide receiver. There still lies questions about the quarterback situation given that Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, and Sam Darnold are all on the roster, but coach Kyle Shanahan is known for getting the most out of his QB play.

But despite all of the accolades that the offense brings, the team may be even more dominant on the other side of the ball.

The 49ers finished last season with the top defense in the NFL. They allowed the least points and yards, and forced the most turnovers of any unit. Their run-stopping ability was their true signature, as they allowed the 2nd fewest yards and 8th fewest touchdowns on the ground.

Ravens, Bills Round Out The Top-3

According to some of the top sportsbooks around the country, they’re going to be the best for the second year in a row. BetOnline.ag lists the 49ers at +600 when it comes to which team will allow the fewest points in 2023. Their already-excellent defensive line is bolstered by the acquisition of Javon Hargrave, and they have one of the best linebacker duos in the NFL.

The other two defenses that made up last season’s top-3 are projected to be there again, with the Baltimore Ravens (+900) and Buffalo Bills (+1200) both with some of the shortest odds available.

On the other end of the spectrum are the Arizona Cardinals, who figure to be one of the worst teams in the league overall. They are listed at +15000 to be the team to allow the fewest points. Surprisingly, the team that is widely projected to finish near the bottom of the league standings alongside Arizona, the Houston Texans, come in at +6600, with the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders both with longer odds.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
