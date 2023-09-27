Heading into Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, there are a number of intriguing matchups. The undefeated Miami Dolphins are on the road in Buffalo this week to face the 2-1 Bills. A battle of two 0-3 teams will meet up this week when the Broncos travel to Chicago to face the Bears. Additionally, the 0-3 Panthers will host the 0-3 Vikings.

Later in the evening, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to face the New York Jets who are desperate for a win.

Ahead of all the action, here are our Power Rankings for Week 4:

Travis Kelce led the team with seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. 4 Philadelphia Eagles +650 The Eagles are 3-0, but their wins have not looked as convincing as last season. However, they did get a 25-11 win on MNF vs. the Buccaneers on the road. A few Eagles players including Jalen Hurts were under the weather, but the team still pulled out the win. Philly is back home in Week 4 vs. the Commanders. 5 Dallas Cowboys +1100 Dallas took their first loss off the season in Week 3 vs. the Cardinals. Their offense stalled out a few too many times in the red zone. Dak Prescott threw the team’s only touchdown off that game to Rico Dowdle. The Cowboys’ defense let the Cardinals score 28 points. 6 Buffalo Bills +1100 The Bills lost a tough game in Week 1 to the Jets. Since then, they’ve scored 38 and 37 points in their next two games. Buffalo’s defense has only allowed 13 points through their last two games. Their defense had four interceptions in Week 3 vs. the Commanders. 7 Baltimore Ravens +1000 John Harbaugh and the Ravens started the season 2-0 and had the Colts at home in Week 3. The game ended up going to OT and the Colts won on a 53-yard field goal by Matt Gay. Lamar Jackson had 101 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns vs. the Colts, but could not pull out a win. 8 Detroit Lions +1500 After a loss in Week 2, the Lions had the chance to bounce back vs. the Falcons at home. They did just that with a well-balanced offensive attack and some stifling defense. Detroit did not allow Atlanta to score a touchdown in Week 3. 9 Cleveland Browns +2500 This season, the Cleveland Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL. They are allowing an average of (10.0) points through their first three games. In two of those contests, their defense has only allowed a single field goal. Cleveland is 2-1 early in the 2023 season. 10 Pittsburgh Steelers +4000 Pittsburgh’s defense is elite in 2023 and the Steelers would not have two wins without them. Their defense has 13 sacks and four interceptions this season. While the offense has looked slow at times, their defense has made up for that lack of production. The Steelers are on the road in Week 3 to face the Texans. 11 Green Bay Packers +6600 Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packer were scoreless through three quarters, down 17-0. Momentum flipped on their side, shutting the Saints out in the fourth and scoring 18 points to win the game. It was an impressive victory for the Packers who are now 2-1 and will have to bounce back on a short week for TNF vs. the Lions. 12 Seattle Seahawks +4000 The Carolina Panthers gave the Seahawks a good battle in Week 3, but Seattle would come out on top. Geno Smith had 296 passing yards and one touchdown pass to Jake Bobo. Kenneth Walker III had 18 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Seattle will be on the road in Week 4 to play the Giants on MNF. 13 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 In Week 3, the Houston Texans stunned the Jaguars 37-17. Jacksonville’s offense was only able to score twice vs. the Texans. Trevor Lawrence threw a touchdown pass to Christian Kirk and rookie Tank Bigsby scored on the ground. The Jags are in London this Sunday to face the Atlanta Falcons. 14 Atlanta Falcons +4000 Against the Lions in Week 3, the Falcons failed to score a touchdown. They only had 245 yards of total offensive production vs. the Lions. As a team, they had just 44 rushing yards. Rookie Bijan Robinson led the Falcons with 33 yards. Atlanta will play in London this Sunday vs. the Jags. 15 New England Patriots +2500 Despite a lack of offensive production, the Patriots are still 2-1 this season. For the 15th time in a row, they beat the New York Jets. As a team, they had 157 total rushing yards. Rhamondre Stevenson led the team with 19 carries, but Ezekiel Elliot led them with 80 rushing yards. 16 New Orleans Saints +5000 Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury in Week 3 and he’s almost definitely out for Week 4. That means Jameis Winston will be starting his first game in nearly a year for the Saints. Luckily, they do have RB Alvin Kamara coming back for Week 4 after being suspended for the first three games of the season. 17 Cincinnati Bengals +7500 After an 0-2 start to the season, the Bengals were desperate for a win in Week 3. They were at home vs. the Rams on MNF. Their Pro Bowl QB Joe Burrow is dealing with an ongoing calf injury, but he still helped lead his team to a win. Ja’Marr Chase had his best game of the 2023 season with 12 catches for 141 yards. 18 Washington Commanders +2000 After a 2-0 start to the season, the Commanders were humbled in Week 3 by the Bills. They only managed to score a field goal on Sunday vs. Buffalo. Sam Howell had arguably the worst game of his young career, throwing four interceptions vs. the Bills. He had only 170 passing yards in Week 3. 19 Los Angeles Chargers +7500 The Los Angeles Chargers got their first win of the season in Week 3 vs. the Vikings. Kirk Cousins threw a costly interception in the red zone and that cost Minnesota the game. Justin Herbert had 404 passing yards and three touchdowns to lead his team to a 28-24 win. 20 Los Angeles Rams +7500 In Week 3, the Rams were on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals. Matthew Stafford had two costly interceptions vs. the Bengals in a 19-16 loss. The Rams are now 1-2 this season after a win in Week 1 vs. the Seahawks. Los Angeles will stay on the road in Week 4 for a matchup vs. the Colts. 21 New York Jets +6600 Heading into the 2023 season, the Jets had Super Bowl intentions. After Aaron Rodgers’ injury, those hopes quickly went away. New York scored 10 points in their 15-10 loss at home to the Patriots in Week 3. The Jets are now 1-2 on the season. 22 Indianapolis Colts +3300 Gardner Minshew started at QB for the Colts in Week 3 with Anthony Richardson in concussion protocol. He had 227 passing yards and one touchdown in their 22-19 OT win. Zack Moss had 30 carries for 122 yards in that game and looks like the RB1 for now without Jonathan Taylor. 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3300 The Buccaneers started the season 2-0 but ran into the Eagles in Week 3. Tampa Bay only managed to score 11 points vs. Philadelphia in their Week 3 loss. As a team, they put together less than 200 yards of total offense vs. the Eagles. Baker Mayfield only had 146 passing yards. 24 New York Giants +10000 In Week 3, the Giants faced one of the tougher teams in the NFC. They lost 30-12 to the 49ers and dropped to 1-2 this season. Daniel Jones only had 137 passing yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. New York can bounce back in Week 4 at home vs. the Seahawks. 25 Minnesota Vikings +6600 After a 13-win season in 2022, the Vikings have started the 2023 season 0-3. They lost a tough game at home vs. the Chargers, 28-24. Kirk Cousins had 367 passing yards and three touchdowns. His one interception was the biggest of the game and it sealed the win for LA. 26 Arizona Cardinals +10000 The Cardinals were picked to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. Arizona managed to pull off a 28-16 win vs. the Cowboys in Week 3. Joshua Dobbs had 189 passing yards and another 55 yards on the ground. As a team, the Cardinals had 22 total rushing yards vs. Dallas. 27 Houston Texans +12500 C.J. Stroud picked up his first NFL victory in Week 3 vs. the Jaguars. He had 280 passing yards and two touchdowns vs. Jacksonville. Houston’s defense held the Jaguars to 17 points, while their offense had their best game of the season with 37. The Texans are at home in Week 4 to face the Steelers. 28 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Broncos in Week 1 and have since then lost back-to-back games. On SNF, Jimmy Garoppolo threw three interceptions vs. the Steelers. Las Vegas is on the road in Week 4 for a matchup with Justin Herbert and the Chargers. 29 Tennessee Titans +20000 In Week 3, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans’ offense only managed to score three points vs. the Browns. As a team, they had just 130 yards of total offense. Tannehill was sacked five times and Tennessee dropped to 1-2 after that loss. A QB change might be necessary is the Titans want to start scoring more points. 30 Carolina Panthers +20000 Veteran QB Andy Dalton filled in for Bryce Young on Sunday for the Panthers. He had an impressive 361 passing yards and two touchdowns. However, their rushing attack only had 44 total yards. The Panthers are now 0-3 this season. 31 Denver Broncos +50000 The Denver Broncos were absolutely humiliated in Week 3 by the Miami Dolphins. Their defense let up 726 total yards of offense, 10 offensive touchdowns, and 70 total points. It was truly one of the worst beatings any NFL team has taken in a long time. Scoring 70 points was truly historic for Miami. 32 Chicago Bears +100000 Right now, the Chicago Bears are without question the worst team in the NFL. Everything about the Bears is comical, on and off the field. Their offense and defense are the opposite of complimentary and it’s going to be a long season for Chicago. They’ve already started the 2023 season 3-0.

32. Chicago Bears — Can the Bears get their first win of the season in Week 4 vs. Denver?

2023 Record: 0-3

Super Bowl Odds: +40000

To start the 2023 season, the Chicago Bears are 0-3 and the team morale has to be extremely low. In the NFC, they’ve let up the most points (107) out of 16 teams. Additionally, their (47) points scored in the NFC are second lowest behind the Giants (43). Leading up to Week 3, there had been off-the-field controversy between QB Justin Fields and his coaches. That carried into his performance vs. the Chiefs. He had 99 yards passing, 55 rushing, and a passing touchdown to D.J. Moore. Chicago will host the Broncos in Week 4 and it’s by far the Bears’ best chance to get their first win of the season.

31. Denver Broncos — How does Denver respond after giving up 70 points to the Dolphins in Week 3?

2023 Record: 0-3

Super Bowl Odds: +15000

In Week 3, the Denver Broncos played one of their worst games in franchise history. They lost 70-20 on the road to the Dolphins and let up 726 total yards of offense and 10 touchdowns. Denver, Minnesota, Chicago, and Carolina are the only teams without a win through three weeks. Russell Wilson had 306 yards passing, but the team only had 69 yards rushing. The Broncos are on the road again in Week 4. However, their next opponent is also one of the worst teams in the NFL. Chicago and Denver are both 0-3 heading into their Week 4 matchup.

30. Tennessee Titans — The Titans are underdogs in Week 4 at home vs. the Bengals

2023 Record: 1-2

Super Bowl Odds: +6600

The Tennessee Titans failed to score a touchdown in their Week 3 matchup vs. the Browns. As a team, they had just 130 yards of total offense. Ryan Tannehill had 104 yards passing with no touchdowns. Their RBs combined for just 26 yards. Derrick Henry carried the ball 11 times for 22 yards. Tennessee’s offense as a whole is struggling and that’s why they are 1-2 through three games. They were lucky to get an OT win in Week 2 vs. the Chargers. In Week 4, the Titans will be hosting the Cincinnati Bengals. At the moment, the Titans are last in the AFC South.

29. Carolina Panthers — Both the Panthers and Vikings are 0-3 heading into their Week 4 matchup

2023 Record: 0-3

Super Bowl Odds: +40000



The Panthers were forced to start their backup quarterback on Sunday after rookie Bryce Young suffered an ankle injury against the Saints last week. Andy Dalton has a solid statistical day, throwing for 361 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions. But Carolina’s defense gave up 37 points to Geno Smith and the Seahawks, dropping the Panthers to 0-3. They’ll take on the 0-3 Vikings next week, after which they have contests against the Lions and Dolphins looming on their schedule.



28. Las Vegas Raiders — Raiders could fall to 1-3 with a loss to the Chargers in Week 4

2023 Record: 1-2

Super Bowl Odds: +15000

Questionable coaching decisions may have cost the Raiders a chance at victory on Sunday night against the Steelers, and Josh McDaniels is firmly on the hot seat. The Raiders are 1-2 and still very much afloat in the AFC West, but their one victory came against the hapless Broncos in Week 1, a game in which they won by just one point. To make matters worse, starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was placed in concussion protocol this week, meaning that Brian Hoyer could be in line to play this coming Sunday against the Chargers.



27. Houston Texans — C.J. Stroud will face a tough Steelers defense this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST

2023 Record: 1-2

Super Bowl Odds: +40000

The Houston Texans picked up a big divisional victory on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars to pick up their first win of the season. It is the first NFL victory for rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, who completed 20 of his 30 passes for 280 and 2 touchdowns. Stroud has played well over the first three games of the season, throwing for over 900 yards and zero interceptions thus far. The Texans were widely projected to be one of the worst 3 teams in the league this season, but they make a nice jump up from 31 to 27 in this week’s power rankings.



26. Arizona Cardinals — The 49ers will host the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. EST in Week 4

2023 Record: 1-2

Super Bowl Odds: +50000

The Arizona Cardinals make a huge jump in the rankings this week, climbing out from the dreaded 32 spot all the way up to 26. They looked great in their upset of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, holding Dak Prescott and company to just one touchdown on the day while putting up 28 points themselves. They haven’t been dreadful in any of their losses, being outscored by a combined 7 points in those 2 contests. “Good” times might not last long, though, as the Cardinals will take on the 49ers and Bengals in consecutive weeks.

25. Minnesota Vikings — The Vikings’ luck in one-score games has quickly run out in 2023

2023 Record: 0-3

Super Bowl Odds: +8000

Kirk Cousins threw the ball 50 times in an attempt to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but the Vikings fell short at the hands of a 400+ yard day from Justin Herbert. The Vikings fall to 0-3 on the year and are at the bottom of the NFC North standings alongside the Bears, already two games back early on in the year. If they wind up losing to the Panthers this coming Sunday, don’t be surprised if they become sellers at the trade deadline. Could Cousins have a new home in a few weeks?

24. New York Giants — New York faces a frisky Seahawks defense this Monday at 8:15 p.m. EST

2022 Record: 1-2

Super Bowl Odds: +12500

Another tumble down the rankings for the New York Giants. They find themselves at #24 this week after losing to the San Francisco 49ers, who were confused by the coaching that they went up against, and not in a good way. New York’s one victory was their big comeback win against the Cardinals in Week 2, but they have been outscored 70-12 in their two losses. Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones have looked out of sorts all season long outside of two quarters, and they’d better turn things around quickly if they hope to salvage their season.



23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers —The Bucs will look to bounce back in Week 4 vs. the Saints

2022 Record: 2-1

Super Bowl Odds: +10000

The Buccaneers finally faced a worthy opponent on Monday night after seeing the Vikings and Bears in the first two weeks. They suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles and dropped from #12 all the way down to #23 in this week’s power rankings. Tampa Bay does have one of the softer schedules in the NFL this season, meaning that they could be one of the surprise teams in wild-card contention come November and December. They’ll take on the Saints this coming Sunday.



22. Indianapolis Colts — Anthony Richardson (concussion) could be back for the Colts in Week 4

2023 Record: 2-1



Super Bowl Odds: +10000

It may have been due in large part to the injuries that the Ravens suffered across the board, but the Colts picked up a big win on Sunday against Baltimore to improve their record to 2-1. Their loss came in Week 1 to the Jaguars, who they’ll see again in just a couple of weeks with a chance for redemption. Given the way that the rest of the AFC South has played out so far this year, the winner of that game could take an early lead in the division. Anthony Richardson missed last week’s game with a concussion, and his status is unclear going forward.

21. New York Jets — The Jets will host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs this Sunday

2023 Record: 1-2

Super Bowl Odds: +12500

The New York Jets are essentially right back to where they were a year ago: a talented roster struggling because of poor quarterback play. Zach Wilson has drawn the frustration of not only the fans, but his teammates as well, but head coach Robert Saleh says that the young QBs job is safe for at least another week. They’d better find a way to improve the position quickly, as it looks like the Dolphins and Bills will be running away with the division given how they’ve performed early on. The Jets have the privilege of playing against the Chiefs in Week 4.

20. Los Angeles Rams — The LA Rams could get back to .500 with a win vs. the Colts

2023 Record: 1-2

Super Bowl Odds: +12500

The Rams fall back a spot this week with their loss to the Bengals on Monday night. They put up a solid fight, coming up short in the end and dropping their record to 1-2. Expectations were never high for Los Angeles this season, and they like the Vikings could be looking to deal away their quarterback at the trade deadline should they drop a couple of more games. They’ll take on the Colts this Sunday, followed by a tough test against the Eagles the following week.

19. Los Angeles Chargers — After an 0-2 start, the Chargers picked up their first win in Week 3

2022 Record: 1-2

Super Bowl Odds: +2800

The Chargers were just a couple of plays away from their record dropping to 0-3 but were able to hold on in the final seconds against the Vikings to pick up their first win of the season. Los Angeles entered the season with high hopes and expectations but has fallen short of them so far, and head coach Brandon Staley is firmly on the hot seat. Their Super Bowl odds have dropped down to +2800, longer odds than the Cleveland Browns currently have. They’ll face off against the Raiders in Week 4 before seeing the Cowboys and Chiefs in consecutive weeks.

18. Washington Commanders — The Eagles will host the Commanders in Week 4

2023 Record: 2-1

Super Bowl Odds: +10000

They picked up two victories to begin the season, but the Commanders’ 2-0 record may have been fool’s gold. The two teams that they beat are ranked 26th or worse in this week’s power rankings, and their first true test came this past Sunday against the Bills. Buffalo dismantled Washington, holding them to just 3 points while putting up 37 themselves. Sam Howell threw 4 interceptions and had a QBR of 19.0, and the lone field goal game with 46 seconds left on the clock. The Commanders will take on the division-rival Eagles this weekend.

17. Cincinnati Bengals — Can the Bengals win back-to-back games for the first time this season?

2023 Record: 1-2

Super Bowl Odds:+1800

The Cincinnati Bengals salvaged their season on Monday night by defeating the Los Angeles Rams. They had been the league’s most disappointing team through the first two weeks of the year, a far cry from the Super Bowl favorite that they entered 2023 as. They got the prime-time win, but it was anything but a prime-time performance. Joe Burrow threw zero touchdowns and had an interception, and the Bengals edged out the Rams 19-16. There is still plenty of time for a potential rebound, but they’ll have to figure things out quickly if they hope to be contenders in the AFC.

16. New Orleans Saints — Jameis Winston has a revenge game this Week vs. the Buccaneers

2023 Record: 1-2

Super Bowl Odds: +3500

The Saints entered the year as the favorite to win the NFC South, but they have dropped two of their first three games, and starting quarterback Derek Carr will likely be out for Week 4. But New Orleans has one of the easiest schedules in the league for 2023 and has a chance to keep itself afloat no matter who is under center. They drop just one spot in the power rankings this week but could gain some ground with a victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

15. New England Patriots — The Patriots could fall to 1-3 with a loss to the Cowboys in Week 4

2023 Record: 1-2

Super Bowl Odds: +8000

The Patriots defeated the division-rival Jets on Sunday, but there was nothing impressive about their 15-10 victory. They were aided by the issues that New York is enduring with their quarterback and was able to slug out a victory that had Bill Belichick’s fingerprints all over it. The biggest news that came out of the game was Mac Jones hitting Sauce Gardner in the privates. New England has little chance of catching up in the AFC East, but they’ll try starting on Sunday against the Cowboys. The Patriots are currently a 7-point underdog.

14. Atlanta Falcons — Falcons and Jaguars will play across the pond in London in Week 4

2023 Record: 2-1

Super Bowl Odds: +5000

They were one of the surprise teams through the first two weeks of the season, but the Falcons dropped their Week 3 game against the Lions to fall to 2-1. But that still puts them at the top of the NFC South standings, and they have more than a handful of winnable games coming up on the schedule. The NFC playoff picture should be wide open this season, so don’t be surprised to see the Falcons as one of the contending teams. They entered the year as #24 on our power rankings, and have climbed a full ten spots despite their loss.

13. Jacksonville Jaguars — Can the Jaguars pick up a true road win vs. the Falcons in Week 4?

2023 Record: 1-2

Super Bowl Odds: +3300

The Jaguars were looking to get back on track after their loss to the Chiefs in Week 2, but they dropped their second game in a row, this time at the hands of the division-rival Texans. CJ Stroud outplayed Trevor Lawrence, who finished with a QBR of just 58.5. They are hitting the road this week, traveling to London, where they will play back-to-back games as part of a new scheduling dynamic. They’ll take on the Falcons and Bills in those contests.

12. Seattle Seahawks — The Seahawks will be in MetLife Stadium on MNF to play the Giants

2023 Record: 2-1

Super Bowl Odds: +4500

Kenneth Walker III carried the way for Seattle on Sunday, gaining 156 total yards and finishing with two touchdowns in the Seahawks win over the Panthers. The defense looked shaky at times, surrendering 361 yards and two touchdowns to an apparently ageless Andy Dalton, but they were still able to pick up the win and improve their record to 2-1. Geno Smith has played well enough through three games to prove that last year was not a fluke, and the Seahawks could make some noise in the open NFC. They’ll look to improve to 3-1 with a win over the Giants in Week 4.

11. Green Bay Packers — Lions and Packers meet in Week 4 for TNF

2023 Record: 2-1

Super Bowl Odds: +4000

The Packers were able to edge out the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, which improved their record to 2-1. They make a big jump in our power rankings all the way up to #11 and are tied with the Lions for an early lead in the NFC North. Jordan Love has played above what some expected out of him in the early going, and Green Bay has some promise as they head into Week 4. But they’ll face a big divisional test against a team that wants nothing more than to defeat the team that haunted them for years, as they’ll take on the Lions this Thursday night.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers — Steelers can improve to 3-1 with a win vs. the Texans

2023 Record: 2-1

Super Bowl Odds: +3300

The Steelers have turned things around after being embarrassed by the 49ers in Week 1. They’ve won their last two games, including a victory over the Browns, who have had a historically good defense through the first three games. They held on against the Raiders on Sunday night to improve their record to 2-1, as they are one of three teams in the AFC North with that mark. They’ll look to fatten up against the Texans this week, but Houston doesn’t look to be a cakewalk given how CJ Stroud and company have looked so far. Pittsburgh is currently outside of the top 10 teams in Super Bowl odds, though, sitting at +3300.

9. Cleveland Browns — The Browns have a tough AFC North showdown with the Ravens in Week 4

2023 Record: 2-1

Super Bowl Odds: +2500

The Browns are 2-1 and in a share of the division lead, but they have something that sets them apart from the rest of the AFC North. Their defense is the top-rated unit in the league by a long shot, having allowed the third-fewest yards through three games in NFL history. They have allowed just one touchdown so far this year and gave up just five first downs in their game against the Titans on Sunday. They have a +41 scoring differential, 25 better than anyone else in the division, and the 5th highest mark in all of football. If they are able to beat the Ravens this coming Sunday, they could become the favorites to win the division.

8. Detroit Lions — Jared Goff and the Lions play on TNF vs. Green Bay this week

2023 Record: 2-1

Super Bowl Odds: +2200

The Lions got back to winning in Week 3, defeating the Falcons 20-6 to improve their record to 2-1. They dropped a game to the Seahawks after beating the Cheifs on opening night, and Atlanta was one of the surprise 2-0 teams in the NFC. But Detroit was simply the better team and keeps their spot in the top 10 of this week’s power rankings. They’ll play a big divisional matchup against the Packers on Thursday, which could end up being one of the games of the week around the league. They are currently sitting at +2200 on the board for Super Bowl odds.

7. Baltimore Ravens— Baltimore is on the road this week to play the Cleveland Browns

2023 Record: 2-1

Super Bowl Odds: +1800

Along with the Cincinnati Bengals in their own division, the Baltimore Ravens are holding +1800 Super Bowl odds. They suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday against the surprise Colts, but Baltimore was without more than a handful of starters due to injuries up and down the roster. They are firmly in our top 10 in the power rankings, but face a big test this week against what has been the league’s best defense thus far. The Ravens will need all hands on deck in order to beat the Browns, so keep an eye on the injury report throughout the week.

6. Buffalo Bills — Josh Allen and the Bills will host the Dolphins in Week 4

2023 Record: 2-1

Super Bowl Odds: +950

It looks like the Buffalo Bills are back after suffering that embarrassing defeat in Week 1. They demolished the Commanders on Sunday behind 37 points of offense, and Josh Allen has played better over the last two games. The defense is second to only the Browns in some of the major and important categories, but it will be put to the ultimate test this Sunday when the Miami Dolphins’ high-powered offense comes to town for a divisional showdown. The winner of the game will likely take the lead for the likeliest to win the AFC East.

5. Dallas Cowboys — Dallas can improve to 3-1 with a win vs. the Patriots this week

2023 Record: 2-1

Super Bowl Odds: +1000

The Cowboys are still in our top-5, but barely. They dropped their first game of the season on Sunday against the Cardinals in a contest in which they were heavily favored. Dak Prescott looked unimpressive and the defense gave up 28 points, making us question who really is the third-best team in the NFC. They’ll play a winnable game against the Patriots this coming week, but the Arizona game was supposed to be a winnable one, too. It is too early to panic, but dropping two games to inferior opponents would be a bad sign for Dallas.

4. Philadelphia Eagles — Will the Commanders be able to hand the Eagles their first loss?

2023 Record: 3-0

Super Bowl Odds: +650

One of the three undefeated teams remaining, the Eagles dismantled the Buccaneers on Monday night to keep their perfect mark. While you are only as good as your record shows, Philadelphia hasn’t been quite the dominant force through the first three games that some expected. They’ll be favored in each of their next three games and could very well start the season 6-0, which could get them closer to the top of our power rankings.

3. Kansas City Chiefs — The Jets are no match for the Chiefs in Week 4

2023 Record: 2-1

Super Bowl Odds: +600

Many believe that the Kansas City Chiefs are the team to beat until proven otherwise, and for good reason. Patrick Mahomes is still the quarterback Andy Reid is still the coach, and the team has won its last two games after dropping their opening night contest to the Lions. In their game against the Bears on Sunday, they scored 41 points behind 3 touchdown passes from Mahomes. They are right behind the 49ers at the top of the Super Bowl odds chart, coming in at +600 as the top team in the AFC in that regard. They’ll take on the Jets this week, followed by a winnable game against the Vikings.

2. San Francisco 49ers — The 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals in Wek 4

2023 Record: 3-0

Super Bowl Odds: +550

The 49ers are the current Super Bowl favorite and have yet to have a blemish on their record. If it weren’t for the historic offensive explosion from the Dolphins on Sunday, they’d still be atop our power rankings. But they have been the outright best team in the NFC so far this season, and haven’t truly been challenged in any of their games so far. Brock Purdy has been elevated to one of the favorites on the board for MVP, and they still boast one of the most talented defenses in the league. They’ll take on the Cardinals this Sunday with a chance to improve their record to 3-0.

1. Miami Dolphins — Dolphins have a tough matchup vs. the Bills on the road in Week 4

2023 Record: 3-0

Super Bowl Odds: +900

70 points. 10 touchdowns. 726 yards of total offense. How could the Miami Dolphins not be at the top of the power rankings after their performance against the Broncos on Sunday? The offense led by MVP-front runner Tua Tagovailoa has been unstoppable so far, putting up historic numbers that have put them in the conversation for greatest offensive units of all time. They improved their record to 3-0 and moved into the top-5 in Super Bowl odds, bringing their number down to +900 after Sunday’s action. They’ll play in the game of the week this Sunday as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills, where they are currently listed as 2.5-point underdogs.