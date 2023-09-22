The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the struggling Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Chiefs vs Bears Picks

Kansas City Chiefs -12.5 (-110)

Travis Kelce first TD scorer (+400)

Chiefs vs Bears Pick 1: Kansas City Chiefs -12.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Kansas City Chiefs recovered well in Week 2 to avenge their opening night defeat against the Detroit Lions, beating Trevor Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars in a comfortable victory on the road.

Two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes has now got his favourite red zone target Travis Kelce back in the team and it’s safe to assume we can write off the Lions game as an anomaly.

The Chicago Bears have endured a tough start to the season with two straight losses and they haven’t won a game since last October, with a confidence at an all-time low in Justin Fields’ offense.

Chiefs to cover the spread at 12.5 is our pick for this one.

Chiefs vs Bears Pick 2: Travis Kelce first TD scorer (+400 with BetOnline)

Kelce recorded a touchdown on his return to the field last week and the 33-year-old looked in great shape throughout, forming one of the league’s most dangerous combinations with his quarterback.

He tallied 12 receiving touchdowns in 17 regular season appearances last year and his resume speaks for itself, he’s one of the best – if not the best tight end of all-time.

The first touchdown scorer market adds a bit of value to this selection at +400 against a weak and depleted Bears defense.

Chiefs vs Bears Odds and Line

Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: -800 | Chicago Bears: +550

Kansas City Chiefs: -800 | Chicago Bears: +550 Point Spread: Chiefs (-12.5) -110 | Bears (+12.5) -110

Chiefs (-12.5) -110 | Bears (+12.5) -110 Total Points: Over 48.0 –110 | Under 48.0 -110

