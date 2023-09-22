NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the struggling Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Chiefs vs Bears Picks 

  • Kansas City Chiefs -12.5 (-110)
  • Travis Kelce first TD scorer (+400)
Chiefs vs Bears Pick 1: Kansas City Chiefs -12.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Kansas City Chiefs recovered well in Week 2 to avenge their opening night defeat against the Detroit Lions, beating Trevor Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars in a comfortable victory on the road.

Two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes has now got his favourite red zone target Travis Kelce back in the team and it’s safe to assume we can write off the Lions game as an anomaly.

The Chicago Bears have endured a tough start to the season with two straight losses and they haven’t won a game since last October, with a confidence at an all-time low in Justin Fields’ offense.

Chiefs to cover the spread at 12.5 is our pick for this one.

Chiefs vs Bears Pick 2: Travis Kelce first TD scorer (+400 with BetOnline)

Kelce recorded a touchdown on his return to the field last week and the 33-year-old looked in great shape throughout, forming one of the league’s most dangerous combinations with his quarterback.

He tallied 12 receiving touchdowns in 17 regular season appearances last year and his resume speaks for itself, he’s one of the best – if not the best tight end of all-time.

The first touchdown scorer market adds a bit of value to this selection at +400 against a weak and depleted Bears defense.

Chiefs vs Bears Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: -800 | Chicago Bears: +550
  • Point Spread: Chiefs (-12.5) -110 | Bears (+12.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 48.0 –110 | Under 48.0 -110

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
