Heading into Week 3, the Dolphins were favored by about a touchdown vs. the Broncos. Miami started the game quickly with a touchdown and they kept it rolling from there. In total, Miami scored 10 touchdowns vs. Denver. They easily won the game 70-20 and have easily been the most explosive offense in the NFL.

Miami’s 70 points are the most by a team since 1966 and they fell just shy of setting an NFL record. Additionally, they have 130 points scored as a team through three games. That is the second-most all-time, only trailing the 1968 Cowboys with 132. The Dolphins had 726 tards of total offense in Week 3. An absolutely embarrassing loss for the Broncos.

Through three games, the Dolphins are averaging (43.3) points per contest

The Dolphins have put up 130 points on the season. That is the 2nd most all-time through the first 3 games of a season, trailing just the 1968 Cowboys with 132. pic.twitter.com/DXne0Bzbie — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 25, 2023



In their Week 3 win vs. Denver, the Dolphins could not be stopped. Everything was going right for Miami and their offense looked incredible. As a team, they had 350 rushing yards. Rookie RB De’Von Achane had 18 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Raheem Mostert had 13 carries for 82 yards and three touchdowns.

Not only did Mostert excel as a rusher, but he had the second-most catches of any Dolphins player in Week 3. The RB had seven catches for 60 yards and a receiving touchdown. Mostert scored four times vs. the Broncos. Passing the ball, Tua Tagovaiola was an efficient 23-26 for 309 yards and four passing touchdowns. The game was so out of hand that the Dolpins put some of the backups in.

THE MIAMI DOLPHINS PUT UP VIDEO GAME NUMBERS 🎮 pic.twitter.com/JdUBHCSVnW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 24, 2023



Mike White came into the game at QB and hit WR Robbie Chosen for a 68-yard touchdown. Miami could not be stopped in Week 3 and they had one of the best offensive performances in NFL history. There hadn’t been a 70-point game since 1966. They will be on the road in Week 4 to face the Buffalo Bills.