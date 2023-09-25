NFL

The Dolphins’ 130 points through three games is the second-most all-time in NFL history

Zach Wolpin
Heading into Week 3, the Dolphins were favored by about a touchdown vs. the Broncos. Miami started the game quickly with a touchdown and they kept it rolling from there. In total, Miami scored 10 touchdowns vs. Denver. They easily won the game 70-20 and have easily been the most explosive offense in the NFL. 

Miami’s 70 points are the most by a team since 1966 and they fell just shy of setting an NFL record. Additionally, they have 130 points scored as a team through three games. That is the second-most all-time, only trailing the 1968 Cowboys with 132. The Dolphins had 726 tards of total offense in Week 3. An absolutely embarrassing loss for the Broncos.

Through three games, the Dolphins are averaging (43.3) points per contest


In their Week 3 win vs. Denver, the Dolphins could not be stopped. Everything was going right for Miami and their offense looked incredible. As a team, they had 350 rushing yards. Rookie RB De’Von Achane had 18 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Raheem Mostert had 13 carries for 82 yards and three touchdowns.

Not only did Mostert excel as a rusher, but he had the second-most catches of any Dolphins player in Week 3. The RB had seven catches for 60 yards and a receiving touchdown. Mostert scored four times vs. the Broncos. Passing the ball, Tua Tagovaiola was an efficient 23-26 for 309 yards and four passing touchdowns. The game was so out of hand that the Dolpins put some of the backups in.


Mike White came into the game at QB and hit WR Robbie Chosen for a 68-yard touchdown. Miami could not be stopped in Week 3 and they had one of the best offensive performances in NFL history. There hadn’t been a 70-point game since 1966.  They will be on the road in Week 4 to face the Buffalo Bills.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
