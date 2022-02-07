Newcastle United vs Everton live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Newcastle United welcome Everton to St. James’ Park on Tuesday night for a relegation zone six-pointer in the Premier League.

The window has slammed shut on Newcastle United’s and Everton’s January transfer business and now it’s time for both managers to put their new pieces to the test in a bottom-of-the-table clash this evening.

With Frank Lampard taking charge of his first Premier League match as Everton boss, and with big names such as Guimares, Donny van de Beek, and Dele Ali set to make their first appearances in their new colours, this is not a game that you’ll want to miss!

So, for information on live streams, a full match preview, the latest team news, and a free bet at bet365, read on:

Newcastle United vs Everton preview

Now is the time for Newcastle United to begin the fight to avoid relegation – proper.

Prior to the transfer window, the excuse was always there – Newcastle’s wealthy owners, the Public Investment Group, had not been able to flash the cash. That wasn’t Newcastle.

But, after approximately £90m spent on transfers over the month of January, coupled with big results vs Leeds United (1-0) and Manchester United (1-1) in recent weeks, it’s now time for Eddie Howe’s team to show its worth as they bid to climb out of the relegation zone.

Things won’t come easy against Everton, however. With Frank Lampard now at the helm, the Toffees defeated Brentford, 4-1, in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Goals from Richarlison, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate, and Andros Townsend were enough to seal safe passage to the fifth round for the Toffees, a result that should give them plenty of confidence heading up the M62 to Newcastle.

Prior to Lampard’s arrival, it had certainly been a different story under Rafa Benitez. The former Liverpool manager led Everton to three successive defeats in games to Norwich, Aston Villa, and Brighton and was unceremoniously fired having picked up just one point from five EPL games – relegation form.

Toffees fans will be hoping that the Lampard-effect rubs off in league games as well as in the cup. Newcastle fans will be praying for the exact opposite.

There’s also an interesting statistical sub-plot developing ahead of this game: Newcastle are one of the worst-ranked teams in the EPL when it comes to home form, winning just once at St.James Park all season while drawing six and losing four times. Usually, this would lead us to favor the away opposition…

But not Everton though. The Toffees don’t travel well and have won just once away from Goodison Park all season, drawing three times and losing on six occasions.

So, one of these two teams is going to need to break the trend in order to eke out a vital three points come Tuesday night.

When does Newcastle United vs Everton City kick-off?

Newcastle United vs Everton kicks off at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday, February 8 at St. James’ Park, Newcastle

Newcastle United vs Everton team news

Newcastle United team news vs Everton

Isaac Hayden, Callum Wilson and, Federico Fernandez will all have to miss this crucial relegation clash vs Everton for Eddie Howe’s team. Fernandez is, however, expected to return to action in time for the weekend.

Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton, and Paul Dummett all came off early in the win over Leeds United for the Magpies. If these players aren’t able to play on Tuesday, it could mean immediate EPL debuts for the likes of Dan Burn, Matt Targett, and Bruno Guimaraes, who were brought in during the January window from Brighton, Aston Villa, and Lyon, respectively.

Newcastle United possible starting XI:

Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett; Willock, Shelvey, Guimaraes; Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Everton team news vs Newcastle United

After coming off due to injury against Brentford, Ben Godfrey is likely to sit out the trip to the Tyne out. Columbian defender, Yerry Mina, is expected to deputize.

None of Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure, or Fabian Delph are fit enough to return to first-team duties for Everton. But, striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, was back in training today (Monday) and is likely to feature in at least a bench role.

Lampard can also look forward to potential EPL debuts from Dele Alli and Donny Van de Beek. The midfield loan signings were cup-tied in the FA Cup win vs Brentford over the weekend. However, given Everton won their last game, it’s likely that both players begin the evening on the Everton bench.

Everton possible starting XI:

Pickford; Holgate, Keane, Mina; Coleman, Allan, Gomes, Mykolenko; Townsend, Richarlison, Gray