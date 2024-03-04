Newcastle United fear Bruno Guimaraes could have his head turned this summer if he receives an offer that stretches the level of his ambition, with PSG interested in his signature.

Guimaraes remains totally committed to Newcastle at a time when they are trying to push back up the Premier League table and have the possibility of winning the FA Cup.

However, European football is looking like a tricky prospect for next season, and if the Toon come up short, the loyalty of Guimaraes is likely to be put to the test.

The Brazilian midfielder has been hoping to achieve big things at Newcastle and recently intimated that he intended to stay at the club until they win silverware.

But Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in signing the 26-year-old, and the chance to join them and challenge for the biggest honours in the game could prove tempting.

Newcastle are well positioned to hold out for a big pay day in such a case. They do not want to lose star players this summer, but in the case of Guimaraes, they have a £100 million release clause in place.

Not many clubs could come close to such a fee, and even though some Premier League giants are beginning to look at the situation, PSG are currently considered the favourites to try to sign him.

Could Newcastle Be Forced To Sell Bruno Guimaraes?

Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, and Sven Botman are three valuable players the club have been linked with selling since it became clear they are having to be wary of Profit and Sustainability Rules ahead of next season.

Chief executive Darren Eales painted a gloomy picture in January when he warned they might need to sell talent in order to meet financial guidelines and remodel their squad.

At the time, SportsLens sources indicated that did NOT mean they would be looking to cash in on their best assets.

However, now there is a fresh belief that clubs around Europe are going to test the water on some of their key players at the end of this season.

It will be the case that Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson will both come under the spotlight after they were pursued in the January window.

But Guimaraes is expected to be a target too, with PSG continuing to see him as a potential option beyond Kylian Mbappe’s expected move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s exit will open the door for a reconfiguration of the side in Paris with big names targeted across the squad, and they hold a long-standing interest in Guimaraes.

Sources are indicating that they believe Newcastle would be forced to consider a serious offer for the midfielder, even though their preference would be to keep him.