“It is going to be very interesting” – Chris Sutton Drops Bold Prediction For Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Ex-Celtic star and BBC pundit Chris Sutton has backed Tottenham Hotspur to beat Liverpool in their upcoming Premier League meeting. Going against the trend, Sutton has predicted Spurs will secure a 3-2 win over the Reds at Anfield Stadium.

Both Liverpool & Tottenham Have Been In Poor Form Lately

Liverpool will host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield for their 36th game in the 2023-24 Premier League season on Sunday (May 5). Both teams have been in lackluster shape coming into this contest. The Reds lost 2-0 to Everton on Matchday 34 before playing out a 2-2 draw with West Ham United last weekend. Star forward Mohamed Salah, who started on the bench, made headlines after publicly falling out with manager Jurgen Klopp during the game.

Tottenham Hotspur have not had public fallingouts, but their form has been poorer. On Thursday night, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, which marked their third consecutive loss in the Premier League. They are currently seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in the top-four race, and the dream of playing in the UEFA Champions League is gradually slipping away.

Chris Sutton Predicts Reds Will Suffer Shock Defeat Against Spurs

While most are expecting Sunday’s game to go in Liverpool’s favor, Sutton is giving the edge to Tottenham Hotspur. In his BBC column, he wrote:

Liverpool are not in great form and the incident with Mohamed Salah has not helped. I hope he apologised to Klopp for the way he behaved on the touchline last week.

Salah is a great player but he is no different to everyone else in the squad in that, if he doesn’t perform well, I am afraid he is droppable. It is going to be very interesting to see whether Salah starts this game, which should be an absolute cracker.”

He added:

I thought Tottenham’s tactics would suit Arsenal last week and allow them to hit them on the counter-attack, and the same applies here.

When Liverpool turn the ball over, they are pretty devastating on the break, so the key for Spurs when they commit men forward will be to get the balance right. It will make for one hell of a game. Probably no-one fancies Spurs to come out on top, other than me, but that’s what I think will happen, with the wheels coming off for Klopp properly this time.”

Sutton’s prediction: Liverpool 2-3 Tottenham

According to Fbref, Liverpool and Tottenham have faced each other 163 times across competitions. The Reds have won 79, Spurs 43, while 41 games have ended all square.

