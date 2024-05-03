Arsenal icon Paul Merson has backed his old club to pick up a straightforward 3-1 win over Bournemouth in their upcoming Premier League meeting.

Arsenal Cannot Afford To Drop Points To Keep Title Fight Alive

With only three games left to play this season, tension is palpable in the Arsenal camp. The Gunners are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League rankings but second-placed Manchester City, who are trailing them by a solitary point, have a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta’s side may very well miss out on the Premier League even if they win their remaining three matches, but they are guaranteed to crash out of the title race if they slip up now.

Paul Merson Predicts A Home Win For The Gunners

The north London side will face an in-form Bournemouth in their next Premier League encounter on Saturday (May 4). Arsenal are on a three-game winning run in the competition while the Cherries are riding high after triumphing in their last two.

Merson, who won two Premier League titles with the Gunners, lauded Bournemouth for their recent performances but claimed they simply were not a match for the title aspirants.

In his Premier League predictions column for Sportskeeda, Merson wrote:

“Bournemouth will cause problems with Dominic Solanke up front. They’ve looked good in recent weeks, but Arsenal are something else and I can’t see anything but a home win.

“I doubt Mikel Arteta will change his starting XI between now and the rest of the season – they have to stick to their guns and see where it takes them in the title race.”

He concluded by adding:

“Kai Havertz’s signing was heavily criticized at the start of the season, but he’s shown his class during the title run-in and is a proper big-game player. I was always a fan of him, he’s such a clever player who suits the way Arsenal play. Germany use him as a left-back at times which just goes to show that managers always want him on the pitch.”

Merson’s prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Bournemouth

Solanke has been Bournemouth’s go-to goal-getter this season, scoring a whopping 18 times in 35 league games. Havertz, meanwhile, has not been as prolific, but he has silenced his critics by netting 12 times and providing six assists in 34 league outings.