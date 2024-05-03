Soccer

“I don’t like to see a manager like that” – Jamie Redknapp Gives Ange Postecoglou Verdict After Tottenham Hotspur’s Defeat To Chelsea

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp has speculated that Ange Postecoglou is not enjoying managing Tottenham Hotspur, claiming he looked like a “beaten man” after the defeat against Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Top-Four Hopes Take A Blow After Chelsea Defeat

Tottenham Hotspur took the short trip to Stamford Bridge for their Premier League Matchday 34 meeting with Chelsea on Thursday night (May 2). The Lilywhites could not hold their own against the struggling Blues and suffered a 2-0 defeat. Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson scored on either side of halftime to secure bragging rights for the Pensioners.

The defeat — third consecutive in the league — at Stamford Bridge has landed a massive blow to Tottenham’s chances of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League. They are trailing Aston Villa by seven points, albeit with a game in hand. So, they must win all their remaining matches and need Villa to drop at least four points to have a shot at qualifying for next year’s UEFA Champions League.

Jamie Redknapp Notes Ange Postecoglou’s Poor Body Language At Stamford Bridge

Redknapp, who scored four times in 48 Premier League matches for Tottenham Hotspur between 2002 and 2005, has claimed Postecoglou looked demoralized at the touchline during Thursday’s clash. On Sky Sports, the pundit remarked (via The Daily Mail):

I look at the manager and he looks beaten. I was like, “wow, that’s pretty damning.” I don’t like to see a manager like that. When you manage Tottenham – he’s not been there that long – a lot of them get like that after a while but that’s really early. 

Players aren’t playing at the level they were earlier in the season. If you want to compete and have played as few games as Tottenham have, you’ve got to be performing every single week. That’s really disappointing when I look at how good they were early in the season.

He added:

When Ange took over, I was watching the football thinking, “this is almost revolutionary.” You’ve got two men coming into midfield, the two full-backs looking fantastic, people playing at such a high level.

But they’ve fallen off a cliff now. They’ve won two out of their last seven since they beat Aston Villa away in one of the best performances I’ve seen this season.”

Tottenham will return to Premier League action with a clash against Liverpool on Sunday (May 5). Considering the form they have been in lately, avoiding an embarrassing result at Anfield will be an achievement.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
