Soccer

Real Madrid Transfer News: Jonathan Johnson Reveals Why Club Have Not Completed Kylian Mbappe Signing Yet

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe

Renowned journalist Jonathan Johnson has stated that Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe may not have complete agreement over the Frenchman’s participation at the 2024 Olympics, calling it one of the main reasons why the deal has not yet gone through.

In February, Mbappe had a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi, where he communicated his decision to leave the club at the end of his contract in June 2024. Since then, all top journalists have linked him with a move to Real Madrid, claiming Los Blancos were the only team on the France captain’s mind. The deal is reportedly in advanced stages, but the 25-year-old has not yet signed over the dotted line.

Jonathan Johnson Says 2024 Olympics Stopping Real Madrid From Completing Kylian Mbappe Deal

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Johnson shed light on the Mbappe saga, claiming the transfer was probably held up because of a conflict over the 2024 Olympic Games. He said:

Since my last column, Kylian Mbappe has confirmed to Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he plans to leave PSG at the end of his contract this summer. While that communication has now been made, there is still no official communication that Mbappe has reached a transfer agreement with Real Madrid. There’s still nothing signed, despite some reports stating that it’s a done deal, to all intents and purposes.

From what I’m told, one reason the deal is still to be signed on the dotted line is related to his Olympic participation and other various moveable parts. It’s also been reported that Mbappe’s entourage have sounded out the likes of Manchester City.”

He added:

Sounding out some of the biggest clubs like Man City in order to extrapolate the best offer they can out of Real Madrid is a no-brainer.

According to reports, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is eager to win the Gold Medal in the 2024 Olympics, which will take place in his hunting ground Paris. The timing of the tournament — July 26 to August 11 — however, is not ideal for Real Madrid, who will be conducting their pre-season sessions at the time. Naturally, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti would not be too happy if his marquee forward did not report for it.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
Soccer

LATEST Real Madrid Transfer News: Jonathan Johnson Reveals Why Club Have Not Completed Kylian Mbappe Signing Yet

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 01 2024
Barcelona Legend Lionel Messi
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Have Scored The Most Goals In Europe Over The Last Decade: Barcelona Icon Lionel Messi Is In 2nd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 01 2024

Filled to the brim with the most talented attackers in the world, the highest echelon of European soccer is not kind to goalscorers. One needs to make a difference, game…

Ramaj United Chelsea Arsenal
Soccer
Manchester United, Arsenal & Chelsea All Interested In Signing Ajax Goalkeeper Diant Ramaj
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 29 2024

Premier League trio Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all reportedly interested in making a move for young Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj this summer. Manchester United, Chelsea & Arsenal Eye…

Jorginho Serie A
Soccer
Jorginho’s Agent Speaks Out On Potential Serie A Return As Arsenal Contract Nears Expiry
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 29 2024
Tottenham Neto Eze
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur Target Pedro Neto and Eberechi Eze In Search For New Winger
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 29 2024
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
“It is not fair to use this type of word” – Mauricio Pochettino Responds To Gary Neville’s ‘Bottlejob’ Remark After Chelsea’s Last-Gasp Win Over Leeds United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 29 2024
Manchester United Have Been Poor This Season
Soccer
“100 percent no” – Perry Groves Says ‘Lazy’ Manchester United Superstar Would Not Get Into Liverpool Or Arsenal XI
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 29 2024
Arrow to top