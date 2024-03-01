Renowned journalist Jonathan Johnson has stated that Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe may not have complete agreement over the Frenchman’s participation at the 2024 Olympics, calling it one of the main reasons why the deal has not yet gone through.

In February, Mbappe had a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi, where he communicated his decision to leave the club at the end of his contract in June 2024. Since then, all top journalists have linked him with a move to Real Madrid, claiming Los Blancos were the only team on the France captain’s mind. The deal is reportedly in advanced stages, but the 25-year-old has not yet signed over the dotted line.

Jonathan Johnson Says 2024 Olympics Stopping Real Madrid From Completing Kylian Mbappe Deal

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Johnson shed light on the Mbappe saga, claiming the transfer was probably held up because of a conflict over the 2024 Olympic Games. He said:

“Since my last column, Kylian Mbappe has confirmed to Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he plans to leave PSG at the end of his contract this summer. While that communication has now been made, there is still no official communication that Mbappe has reached a transfer agreement with Real Madrid. There’s still nothing signed, despite some reports stating that it’s a done deal, to all intents and purposes.

“From what I’m told, one reason the deal is still to be signed on the dotted line is related to his Olympic participation and other various moveable parts. It’s also been reported that Mbappe’s entourage have sounded out the likes of Manchester City.”

He added:

“Sounding out some of the biggest clubs like Man City in order to extrapolate the best offer they can out of Real Madrid is a no-brainer.”

According to reports, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is eager to win the Gold Medal in the 2024 Olympics, which will take place in his hunting ground Paris. The timing of the tournament — July 26 to August 11 — however, is not ideal for Real Madrid, who will be conducting their pre-season sessions at the time. Naturally, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti would not be too happy if his marquee forward did not report for it.