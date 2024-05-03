Eager to put an end to their three-game winless streak across competitions, Chelsea welcomed local rivals Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge for their Premier League Matchday 34 appointment on Thursday night (May 2). Their urgency to improve was prominent, as they produced one of their finest performances of the season to claim an impressive 2-0 victory.

Tottenham Hotspur Dominate Possession, Chelsea Get The Goals

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea created the first chance of the game in the fifth minute. Mykhailo Mudryk played an inch-perfect through-ball for Nicolas Jackson to chase. The center-forward slid the ball underneath the on-rushing Guglielmo Vicario, but his poke did not have enough power, which allowed Micky van de Ven to clear the ball off the goal line. The Pensioners got their goal 19 minutes later, thanks to a gem of a set-piece routine.

Conor Gallagher swung in a delectable free-kick into the Tottenham Hotspur box, prompting Trevoh Chalobah to attack it with ferocity. The defender’s header had a lot of power and sent the ball into the top corner beyond the goalkeeper. In the 33rd minute, Mudryk went for goal with a brilliant curling effort. However, much to the home fans’ dismay, the ball narrowly flew over the bar for a goal kick. Tottenham could have restored parity in the 38th minute when Pedro Porro sent an exquisite free-kick for Emerson Royal to attack. The defender, however, fluffed his calculation and sent it wide from only six yards out.

The home side doubled their advantage through Jackson in the 72nd minute, and once again it originated from a set-piece. Cole Palmer tried to find the back of the net with a free-kick, but his effort slammed against the crossbar and came straight to Jackson, who headed it beyond Vicario. Tottenham did not create anything of note in the second half and ultimately surrendered to their fate.

Spurs had 63% possession but created fewer big chances (4 vs 2), had fewer shots on target (5 vs 3), and ended the game with an inferior xG (2.17 vs 1.65).

What’s Next For The Two Teams?

Following Thursday’s win, Chelsea have moved up to eighth place in the Premier League rankings. They are currently trailing sixth-placed Manchester United by three points. They need to overcome the deficit in the next four games to book a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Chelsea will face another local rival West Ham United in their next Premier League game on May 5.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, stayed put in fifth place, with hopes of a top-four finish fading away rapidly. They are seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit with a game in hand. The Lilywhites will face Liverpool in their next Premier League game on May 5.