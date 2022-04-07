Newcastle Team News and Predicted Line-up vs Wolves

On Friday night, Newcastle United will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James’ Park in the hope of a home win. The Wolves are coming off a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa, while the Magpies lost 5-1 to Tottenham Hotspur on April 3.

Eddie Howe is expected to stick with his 4-3-3 formation, with a few changes from the previous match. Emil Krafth could replace Javier Manquillo in the defense, while Jacob Murphy is expected to return to the starting lineup.

Newcastle Team News

Newcastle will be without Callum Wilson, Isaac Hayden, Kieran Trippier, and Jamal Lewis again due to injury, while Miguel Almiron (COVID-19) and Federico Fernandez (abdominal) will be evaluated.

Because Joe Willock is expected to miss the game owing to a knee injury, Bruno Guimaraes might earn his first home start for the Magpies on Friday night.

Joelinton was pulled out against Tottenham due to sickness, but he should be fit to play here, while Emil Krafth and Jacob Murphy are trying to return to the starting lineup after the huge defeat in North London.

Newcastle Predicted Lineup

Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Shelvey, Joelinton; Murphy, Wood, Saint-Maximin