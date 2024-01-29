For most of the 2023-24 season, the Brooklyn Nets have been playing without any all-stars in their rotation. As of now, Brooklyn only has one all-star on their current roster. That could change this season if Mikal Bridges is selected. The Nets have been without all-star PG Ben Simmons for 38 games.

However, the 27-year-old is reportedly probable to play on Monday vs. the Utah Jazz. Simmons has missed all this time for Brooklyn this season with a pinched nerve in his back. The three-time all-star has been a disappointment in his time with the Nets. With their current roster, they need improved production from Simmons who’s played in just six games in 2023-24. We’ll see what he can bring tonight when the Nets are at home to face the Jazz.

Ben Simmons is on track to make his return tonight for the Brooklyn Nets

🚨Ben Simmons plays basketball today🚨 pic.twitter.com/hF0gh2Cdpl — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) January 29, 2024



Since being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons has played in 48 career games. He played in 42 last season and just six in 2023-24. Lingering injuries have kept the all-star PG off the court more than he’d like to be. Simmons has not played since 11/6 in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The former first-overall pick has missed the last 38 games for the Nets. We’ll see if he is a starter tonight or if Jacque Vaughn decides to play him with the second unit.

In six games this season for Brooklyn, Simmons is averaging (6.5) points, (6.7) assists, and a career-high (10.8) rebounds. On Saturday, Simmons participated in a full practice on Saturday morning with Brooklyn’s G-League affiliate. That all went well and Simmons is on track to make his return on Monday vs. the Jazz. After the practice on Saturday, Simmons told reporters he felt “great” and was looking forward to playing in some live-game situations.

NETS BASKETBALL 🏀 TONIGHT ‼️ ◾️ Jazz @ Nets ◾️ 7:30pm EST Tonight we take on the Jazz who have been playing some good basketball as of late being 7-3 in their last 10 games.

They are currently in 10th place in the West with a (24-23) record. Ben Simmons is set to make his… pic.twitter.com/xu35vIcOsi — The Brooklyn Way (@Jersey2Brooklyn) January 29, 2024



For Brooklyn, coach Jacque Vaughn will need to decide on who the starting five will be. Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Nic Claxton are all locks to start. Brooklyn still needs a PG and PF. Spencer Dinwiddie has started 43 games this season, but Simmons and himself play the same position. Dinwiddie has left a lot to be desired for Brooklyn in 2023-24. There’s also forward Dorian Finney-Smith who has started 31 games this season. Finney-Smith or Dinwiddie could come off the bench if Vaughn feels like Simmons needs to be in the starting five.