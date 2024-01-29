NBA

Nets Injury Report: Ben Simmons is probable to play for Brooklyn on Monday vs. Utah

Zach Wolpin
For most of the 2023-24 season, the Brooklyn Nets have been playing without any all-stars in their rotation. As of now, Brooklyn only has one all-star on their current roster. That could change this season if Mikal Bridges is selected. The Nets have been without all-star PG Ben Simmons for 38 games. 

However, the 27-year-old is reportedly probable to play on Monday vs. the Utah Jazz. Simmons has missed all this time for Brooklyn this season with a pinched nerve in his back. The three-time all-star has been a disappointment in his time with the Nets. With their current roster, they need improved production from Simmons who’s played in just six games in 2023-24. We’ll see what he can bring tonight when the Nets are at home to face the Jazz.

Ben Simmons is on track to make his return tonight for the Brooklyn Nets


Since being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons has played in 48 career games. He played in 42 last season and just six in 2023-24. Lingering injuries have kept the all-star PG off the court more than he’d like to be. Simmons has not played since 11/6 in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The former first-overall pick has missed the last 38 games for the Nets. We’ll see if he is a starter tonight or if Jacque Vaughn decides to play him with the second unit.

In six games this season for Brooklyn, Simmons is averaging (6.5) points, (6.7) assists, and a career-high (10.8) rebounds. On Saturday, Simmons participated in a full practice on Saturday morning with Brooklyn’s G-League affiliate. That all went well and Simmons is on track to make his return on Monday vs. the Jazz. After the practice on Saturday, Simmons told reporters he felt “great” and was looking forward to playing in some live-game situations.


For Brooklyn, coach Jacque Vaughn will need to decide on who the starting five will be. Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Nic Claxton are all locks to start. Brooklyn still needs a PG and PF. Spencer Dinwiddie has started 43 games this season, but Simmons and himself play the same position. Dinwiddie has left a lot to be desired for Brooklyn in 2023-24. There’s also forward Dorian Finney-Smith who has started 31 games this season. Finney-Smith or Dinwiddie could come off the bench if Vaughn feels like Simmons needs to be in the starting five.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
