Nets Injury Report: How close is Ben Simmons (back) to returning for Brooklyn?

Zach Wolpin
Back at the trade deadline in 2021-22, the Brooklyn Nets found themselves amid a James Harden trade request. The 10-time all-star wanted to play elsewhere and he got his wish granted. Brooklyn traded with the 76ers to acquire Ben Simmons and ship Harden to Philadelphia. In his time with the Nets, injuries have left Simmons off the court more than he’s been on it.

When he was traded to Brooklyn in 2021-22, Simmons was dealing with a back injury and was unable to play. Certainly not what the Nets were hoping for. Last season, Simmons played in 42 of their 82 games and made 33 starts. In 2023-24, Simmons has played in just six games and has missed the last 36 in a row due to a back injury. He’s dealing with a nerve impingement in his lower back. However, Simmons has been making progress, and head coach Jacque Vaughn gave the media an update on his situation.

Ben Simmons still awaits his return for the Nets in 2023-24


After the Nets play the Timberwolves tonight, Ben Simmons will have missed his 37th straight game this season. It’s been an uphill battle for the three-time all-star to get back on the court. He’s played for the Nets for two seasons and has appeared in 48 games. When he misses their game tonight, Simmons will have missed 77 total games since 2022-23. Tough injury luck for Simmons. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said that sending Simmons to the Long Island Nets could be in play.

That is Brooklyn’s G-League affiliate. Simmons could go there and get some work with the Long Island Nets before he rejoins Brooklyn. It’s not uncommon for that to happen when a player has missed that much time in a row. The Nets want to get Simmons acclimated before he joins the main roster again. Neither side wants to risk Simmons sustaining another injury and causing a setback. For now, the 27-year-old will work on getting back to full health and being ready to take the court for Brooklyn.


In his six games for Brooklyn in 2023-24, Simmons is averaging (6.5) points, (6.7) assists, and a career-high (10.8) rebounds. His availability has been a real issue and it’s hard to see any other team having any real interest in Simmons. He’s owed $35 million and then another $40 next season. Simmons has missed 36 games already this season and is getting paid $35 million. That is highway robbery on his part. Brooklyn needs to rid themselves of Simmons. He is nowhere near the player he once was and it doesn’t look like he’ll ever get back there. This could be his last season with Brooklyn if he continues to miss time due to injury.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
