NBA

League insiders say the Brooklyn Nets have shown an interest in Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dejounte Murray Hawks pic 1
Dejounte Murray Hawks pic 1

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Atlanta Hawks with the Spurs for Dejounte Murray. At the time, league insiders thought it was an interesting move since the Hawks already had an all-star PG in Trae Young. However, Murray adapted to playing at SG for the Hawks the last two seasons. This offseason, the team signed him to a four-year, $120 million extension. 

Despite that extension with Atlanta, the team is reportedly shopping Dejounte Murray on the trade market. ESPN’s Brain Windhorst reported that the Brooklyn Nets are a team to keep an eye on. The Lakers, Knicks, 76ers, and Pistons have also all had reported interest in Murray. Landing in Brooklyn might be realistic according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Do the Nets need to make a trade for Dejounte Murray?


At 16-23 this season, the Brooklyn Nets are in need of some change if they want to turn it around. Certain starters are simply not as effective anymore for the Nets. They need some help offensively and Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray could be just that. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Bobby Marks both had reports on Brooklyn having an interest in Murray. His consistent (20.8) points per game this season with Atlanta is the type of help the Nets need. Starting PG Spencer Dinwiddie not getting the job done.

Dinwiddie came back to Brooklyn from the Mavericks when the team traded Kyrie Irving. He’s been an average PG at best for Brooklyn. If they trade him for Murray, it would be a huge upgrade. Bobby Marks noted that the Nets’ offense is very one-dimensional when they are not making threes. Besides Mikal Bridges, the Nets don’t have many players they can truly rely on offensively. Brooklyn has a few players and some draft capital to get this kind of deal done.


When the Hawks traded for Murray ahead of the 2022-23 season, they gave up three future first-round picks. If Brooklyn traded for Murray, they would likely have to send at least two first-rounders. Luckily, they have the draft capital to do so after the trades of James Harden, Kevin Duran, and Kyrie Irving. The Nets have two first-round picks in 2027 and three in 2029. They could certainly use a few of those picks in a package deal if they’re serious about trading for Murray. Only time will tell what Murray’s future holds.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Dejounte Murray Hawks pic 1
NBA

LATEST League insiders say the Brooklyn Nets have shown an interest in Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 17 2024
Pascal Siakam Raptors pic
NBA
Could Toronto’s Pascal Siakam be traded to Indiana before the deadline in February?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 17 2024

In the 2016 NBA Draft, the Raptors used the 27th overall pick on Pascal Siakam. The PF had limited playing time with Toronto in his first two seasons. It all…

9a5fd2274c7e955bfd35680c0b88e91b
NBA
NBA: The Utah Jazz Are Red Hot, Have Now Won 12 Of Their Last 14 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 16 2024

The Utah Jazz had one of the poorest first months of any team in the NBA. They went 4-11 over the first 15 games of the year, and were floating…

Cam Thomas Nets pic
NBA
Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas is trying to adjust to a role off the bench with the Nets
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2024
Jae Crowder Bucks pic
NBA
Bucks Injury Report: Jae Crowder (core) will return to the lineup on Wednesday for Milwaukee
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2024
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn15
NBA
NBA: Pistons Defeat Wizards For Second Win In Their Last 37 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 15 2024
rsz vsczomdgta21np59tivy
NBA
NBA: Warriors Could Have A Hard Time Trading Andrew Wiggins
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 15 2024
Arrow to top