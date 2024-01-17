Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Atlanta Hawks with the Spurs for Dejounte Murray. At the time, league insiders thought it was an interesting move since the Hawks already had an all-star PG in Trae Young. However, Murray adapted to playing at SG for the Hawks the last two seasons. This offseason, the team signed him to a four-year, $120 million extension.

Despite that extension with Atlanta, the team is reportedly shopping Dejounte Murray on the trade market. ESPN’s Brain Windhorst reported that the Brooklyn Nets are a team to keep an eye on. The Lakers, Knicks, 76ers, and Pistons have also all had reported interest in Murray. Landing in Brooklyn might be realistic according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Do the Nets need to make a trade for Dejounte Murray?

The Brooklyn Nets are showing interest in Dejounte Murray, per @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/XdCI19dnB8 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 17, 2024



At 16-23 this season, the Brooklyn Nets are in need of some change if they want to turn it around. Certain starters are simply not as effective anymore for the Nets. They need some help offensively and Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray could be just that. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Bobby Marks both had reports on Brooklyn having an interest in Murray. His consistent (20.8) points per game this season with Atlanta is the type of help the Nets need. Starting PG Spencer Dinwiddie not getting the job done.

Dinwiddie came back to Brooklyn from the Mavericks when the team traded Kyrie Irving. He’s been an average PG at best for Brooklyn. If they trade him for Murray, it would be a huge upgrade. Bobby Marks noted that the Nets’ offense is very one-dimensional when they are not making threes. Besides Mikal Bridges, the Nets don’t have many players they can truly rely on offensively. Brooklyn has a few players and some draft capital to get this kind of deal done.

Brian Windhorst on Dejounte Murray trade rumors 👀 “I will keep an eye out on the Nets” pic.twitter.com/qRHTrsAaEk — The Brooklyn Way (@Jersey2Brooklyn) January 15, 2024



When the Hawks traded for Murray ahead of the 2022-23 season, they gave up three future first-round picks. If Brooklyn traded for Murray, they would likely have to send at least two first-rounders. Luckily, they have the draft capital to do so after the trades of James Harden, Kevin Duran, and Kyrie Irving. The Nets have two first-round picks in 2027 and three in 2029. They could certainly use a few of those picks in a package deal if they’re serious about trading for Murray. Only time will tell what Murray’s future holds.