NEC and PSV will play the match against one another to get all three points on 13 December 2021, Monday.

Watch and bet on NEC vs PSV Eindhoven at Bet365>livestreaming>football.

NEC vs PSV Eindhoven Preview

NEC lost the match against RKC Waalwijk in the league last weekend by a 2-1 scoreline.

On the other hand, PSV also suffered a 3-0 defeat against Real Sociedad in the UEFA League on Thursday.

Now PSV will focus on domestic matches, where they stand in the third position in the table with 34 points, two points behind Ajax whereas NEC is in 11th place with 19 points.

NEC vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

NEC has reported injuries of Edgar Barreto, Pedro Ruiz, Rens Van Eijden, and Jonathan Okita, suspension of Ivan Marquez Alvarez while Joep van der Sluijs and Mathias De Wolf are doubtful for this match.

Whereas PSV will be without Mees Kreekels, Davy Propper, Ryan Thomas, Eran Zahavi, Maximiliano Romero, and Shurandy Sambo.

NEC possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Barreto, Odenthal, Marquez; Van Rooij, Schone, Bruijn, El Karouani; Tavsan, Akman, Okita

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Max, Boscagli, Ramalho, Mwene; Sangare, Van Ginkel, Gotze; Vinicius, Doan, Bruma

NEC vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for NEC vs PSV from Bet365:

Match Winner

PSV: 4/11

Draw: 17/4

NEC: 13/2

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 4/7

Under: 6/4

NEC vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

PSV’s performance against Sociedad was dreadful, so they’ll be eager to show better performance in this match. Therefore, most football betting sites believe that Roger Schmidt’s team will win comfortably and get all three points.

Prediction: PSV to win at 4/11.

Bet on PSV to win at 4/11 with bet365.

How to Watch NEC vs PSV Eindhoven Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch NEC vs PSV live online.

NEC vs PSV Eindhoven Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.